The almighty 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is $200 off at Amazon once again

Apple users, rejoice! Amazon has brought back its tempting $200 discount on the ultra-powerful iPad Pro M4 (2024) 13-inch. That lets you buy it for about $1,100 instead of nearly $1,300. As you may know, the device received the same price cut at Best Buy during last year's Black Friday event. To our knowledge, it hasn't been topped yet.

Save $200 on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4

$200 off (15%)
The iPad Pro M4 is $200 off at Amazon in its larger storage configuration. That's a rather rare promo we don't see every day, so it's undoubtedly worth checking out.
Buy at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is $100 off right now

$100 off (10%)
Alternatively, you can buy the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) for $100 less than usual at Amazon. The e-commerce giant offers an extra $50 discount at checkout, but it might not be available across all states.
Buy at Amazon

By the way, Amazon doesn't just sell the larger 13-inch model at lower prices — the 11-inch variant is discounted as well. However, it sports a more modest $100 price cut, which brings it to about $900 from $1,000. The e-commerce giant gives you an extra $50 discount available at checkout, but it might not be available in every state.

With its powerful M4 chip, the latest iPad Pro is way more capable than any Android option, including the best Samsung tablets. Ideal for all sorts of tasks, from casual use to creative work, this buddy won't let you down in any way.

But that's not the only awesome thing about the latest mighty Apple slates. Both variants feature OLED displays made of dual-layer OLED sheets, ensuring optimal color calibration and impressive brightness levels. On top of that, unlike the iPad Air M2 (2024), the Pro models support 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rates for a much smoother experience.

As noted in our iPad Pro M4 (2024) review, each size variant arrived with iOS 17 upon release, with a minimum support of five years. In other words, your investment will pay off in time, as you won't have to consider a replacement in the next few years.

Of course, these premium tablets have some AI features up their sleeves with Apple AI. Those include AI-assisted writing and drawing, audio recording transcription, summarized notifications, and auto-reply composition.

At the end of the day, the raw horsepower and display technology stand out as the most noteworthy aspects of both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024). If you're in the iOS ecosystem and seek a new highly capable slate for creative work and more, consider Amazon's promos. At $100 and $200 off, both models are definitely more attractive.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
