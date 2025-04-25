Members-only articles read this month:/
Motorola's three-tier Razr (2025) family could force Apple, Samsung to bring foldables within reach for all
April 24, 2025, goes down in smartphone history as the day Motorola launched a total of three brand-new flip phones. Although at least one of these is not a giant advancement over its predecessor (I'm referencing our Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) initial preview), the fresh trio's announcement could mean that foldables are off to a new direction. A direction that could, in theory, make our access to foldables easier.
The company is no longer targeting just tech enthusiasts or luxury buyers. Instead, it's attempting something few brands have done in this space: offering foldables for multiple budgets without diluting the brand's premium image. This three-tier launch could be seen as a strategic expansion… and a reflection of how far the foldable category has come.
The Razr Ultra (2025) sits at the top, of course. It's priced at $1,300 and marketed as the most powerful flip phone available. It's followed by the Razr Plus (2025) at $1,000, which maintains many premium features with a slightly less aggressive spec sheet. Lastly, the standard Razr (2025), at $700, aims to be the most accessible option in the family.
Now, I hear you – this is still far from true budget territory. But to me, this pricing structure marks a shift for foldables, which have traditionally hovered near or above the $1,000 mark. Motorola's goal seems clear: to pull foldables out of their niche and into a more mainstream lane. Hopefully, without losing the allure of innovation.
It turns out that the Razr (2025) – a novel, clamshell foldable – is… cheaper than non-foldable vanilla flagships by Google, Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. I think this is great!
The company seems to succeed at this with the Ultra model for sure: it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, delivering jaw-dropping performance and advanced AI capabilities. This is how the Razr Ultra (2025) is able to obliterate the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in terms of performance benchmarks, as seen in our extensive review of the new Ultra.
The Razr Plus (2025) uses the slightly scaled-down Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which still supports multitasking and improved app performance. Meanwhile, the standard Razr (2025) debuts with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor – a more efficient chip that keeps costs in check while still supporting AI-driven tasks.
These differences extend to camera systems and displays as well. The Ultra boasts a triple 50MP camera setup (world's first triple 50MP camera system on a flip phone!) and a 7-inch pOLED screen, while the Razr Plus (2025) and standard Razr (2025) scale back slightly in size and sensor configuration.
It's not just hardware, of course. Software plays a central role in Motorola's 2025 pitch, particularly through Moto AI. These AI features are not exclusive to the flagship; they're embedded across the lineup. Tools like Catch Me Up, which summarizes missed notifications, and Next Move, which suggests contextual actions based on what's on the screen, offer real utility for all users.
This launch isn't just about introducing new models; it's about making a statement that foldables have matured, and now, there's a foldable for almost every budget.
The clear benefit here is choice: whether you're a power user willing to spend $1,300 for cutting-edge specs or someone who just wants to dip your toes into the foldable world with a $700 option, there's a device in this lineup for you.
I think this is a smart move, and Motorola's strategy is one that other brands might – and should – follow. It's a shift in perspective that could make foldable phones more commonplace, rather than remaining a curiosity for the few.
Samsung is reading my mind here (or vice versa) and it could launch an FE edition of its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone, if rumors hold true.
Apple, for example, could simultaneously launch three foldables of its own next time around. Oh, wait, I totally forgot that Cupertino hasn't released a single foldable yet. Be it as it may, they'll catch up one day. Eventually. Probably. Right?
These are the three new flip models:
- Razr Ultra (2025)
- Razr Plus (2025)
- Razr (2025)
Image credit – PhoneArena
If we take a quick look at the prices of other foldables – and non-foldable flagships – we might get an even better perspective:
- Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,100
- Galaxy Z Fold 6: $1,900
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,800
- Pixel 9: $799
- iPhone 15: $799
- Galaxy S24: $799
- OnePlus 13: $900
Hardware fireworks (from Motorola) and tears (from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6)
The new Razr Ultra is amazing! | Image credit – PhoneArena
This is what I've done as well – by segmenting hardware and features, Motorola avoids stripping the base model of essential functionality while giving power users a reason to invest in the Ultra.
This is more than just three new phones
Image credit – PhoneArena
