Motorola's three-tier Razr (2025) family could force Apple, Samsung to bring foldables within reach for all

Razr Ultra (2025)

Razr Plus (2025)

Razr (2025)

Hardware fireworks (from Motorola) and tears (from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6)





Razr Plus

Recommended Stories

Razr Plus

This is more than just three new phones





Apple, for example, could simultaneously launch three foldables of its own next time around. Oh, wait, I totally forgot that Cupertino hasn't released a single foldable yet. Be it as it may, they'll catch up one day. Eventually. Probably. Right?