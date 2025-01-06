Don't ignore this hot new deal on a 'like new' iPad Pro 13 (2024) powerhouse with 5G!
Marked down a number of times in recent months by anywhere from $100 to $200 in a number of different variants, Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) colossus is discounted like never before right now... in "like new" condition.
That's obviously far from ideal, but if you think you can make do with a 90-day Woot warranty rather than the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically provided with brand-new units sold by the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, you'll probably find the value of a $1,099.99 iPad Pro 13 with Apple M4 processing power, 256GB storage, and built-in 5G connectivity pretty much impossible to beat even in a most crowded and competitive early 2025 tablet landscape.
This is a device normally priced at a whopping $1,499 in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, so you're basically looking at saving four Benjamins today... as long as you don't have a problem picking up a fully functional refurb with no visible signs of wear and tear and with all original accessories included in a generic white box.
This totally unprecedented New Year's deal is technically scheduled to run until January 14, and if you hurry, you can choose either a silver or space black-coated 256GB iPad Pro 13 (2024) model with standalone cellular support.
Amazon, in case you're wondering, is merely slashing 110 bucks off the aforementioned $1,499 list price of the exact same product in brand-new condition at the time of this writing, which can be a decent deal too... when Woot's killer refurbished promotion ends.
Until then, you should definitely consider making what looks like a relatively small compromise to pay less than ever before for a 5G-enabled version of undoubtedly one of the best tablets in the world. As highlighted in our in-depth iPad Pro M4 (2024) review, this thing's raw power, OLED screen quality, and battery life are essentially second to none in today's global tablet market, and on top of it all, the 13-incher's design is virtually impossible to beat as well, with not just razor-thin bezels surrounding that massive display, but also Apple's best hardware right now squeezed into a 5.1mm thin body.
