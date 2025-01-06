Don't ignore this hot new deal on a 'like new' iPad Pro 13 (2024) powerhouse with 5G!

iPad Pro (2024)





That's obviously far from ideal, but if you think you can make do with a 90-day Woot warranty rather than the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically provided with brand-new units sold by the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, you'll probably find the value of a $1,099.99 iPad Pro 13 with Apple M4 processing power, 256GB storage, and built-in 5G connectivity pretty much impossible to beat even in a most crowded and competitive early 2025 tablet landscape.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options, Refurbished, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $399 off (27%) $1099 99 $1499 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $110 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





This is a device normally priced at a whopping $1,499 in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, so you're basically looking at saving four Benjamins today... as long as you don't have a problem picking up a fully functional refurb with no visible signs of wear and tear and with all original accessories included in a generic white box.





This totally unprecedented New Year's deal is technically scheduled to run until January 14, and if you hurry, you can choose either a silver or space black-coated 256GB iPad Pro 13 (2024) model with standalone cellular support.





Amazon, in case you're wondering, is merely slashing 110 bucks off the aforementioned $1,499 list price of the exact same product in brand-new condition at the time of this writing, which can be a decent deal too... when Woot's killer refurbished promotion ends.



Apple 's best hardware right now squeezed into a 5.1mm thin body. Until then, you should definitely consider making what looks like a relatively small compromise to pay less than ever before for a 5G-enabled version of undoubtedly one of the best tablets in the world. As highlighted in our in-depth iPad Pro M4 (2024) review , this thing's raw power, OLED screen quality, and battery life are essentially second to none in today's global tablet market, and on top of it all, the 13-incher's design is virtually impossible to beat as well, with not just razor-thin bezels surrounding that massive display, but also's best hardware right now squeezed into a 5.1mm thin body.