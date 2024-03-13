iPad Pro (2024) camera: Expectations, leaks, rumors and more

Now, admittedly, among all the things that make up a tablet, the cameras are not exactly what one gets most excited about. That said, we still think that they are an important part of the tablet experience, which is also true for Apple's upcoming iPad Pro (2024) models.





Apple is said to be prepping an announcement of its next iPad Pro series, with both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch model rumored to be revealed at the end of March or beginning of April.





For now, we don't know much about the cameras on the iPad Pro (2024), but there is just enough to help is speculate. Below you will find what the rumors and leaks have hinted at so far, as well as some of our predictions and hopes.





iPad Pro (2024) specs in a nutshell





Keep in mind that these specs are currently only speculation, as we don't have any official news or announcements from Apple yet. In fact, we don't even have any leaks or rumors that hint how many cameras and what megapixels the 2024 iPad Pro modesl will have.









iPad Pro (2024) camera upgrades





The iPad Pro tablets have typically come in two sizes throughout the generations, both of which share the same cameras and camera features. For now, given the lack of any leaks pointing otherwise, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) are expected to come with the same setup as their predecessors.





In other words, we expect a 12MP wide (main) camera at the back, capable of 4K 60FPS and 1080P 240FPS, with support for shooting in the ProRes format (typically used by professionals), and the Cinematic mode feature. There is also a 10MP ultra wide camera at the back, which is a bit disappointing in terms of image quality.





At the front is a 12MP ultra wide camera with a 122˚ field of view, face detection and HDR.





One thing to note here is that the iPad Air(s) is rumored to have its front-facing camera repositioned from the top center to the center of one of its sides. If this changes turns out to be true, it is safe to expect Apple will have also made it to the iPad Pro models too.



How many cameras does the iPad Pro (2024) have?





The iPad Pro (2024) will likely have three cameras in total, including the wide and ultra wide cameras at the back, as well as the front-facing camera that is embedded in the display. There might be another selfie camera introduced, but that is mere speculation on our end for now.



How many megapixels is the iPad Pro (2024) camera?





The main camera at the back of the iPad Pro (2024) series is expected to be 12MP, with 10MP ultra wide one next to it. The front-facing camera embedded in the display is, for now, thought to be 12MP.