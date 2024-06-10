Apple unveils AI-powered emoji and image creation tools at WWDC 2024

Image credit: Apple









Apple Genmoji | Credit: Apple

But Apple's AI image-creation ambitions didn't stop there. The company also introduced Image Playground, a new image creation tool integrated seamlessly into various apps, including Messages and Notes. This feature allows users to create images on the fly without leaving their conversations, and is done on-device.





Furthermore, the dedicated Image Playground app allows users to experiment with different styles, effects, and elements to craft unique images, such as Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. While the initial demos showcased a playful, cartoon-like aesthetic, the potential applications of Image Playground are vast, catering to a diverse range of artistic expressions.





Apple Image Playground in use in both Messages and Notes apps | Credit: Apple

In addition to these creative tools, Apple also announced AI-powered enhancements to its Photos app. Users can now perform granular searches for specific actions within their photos, such as "person doing cartwheels" or "dog catching a frisbee." Additionally, a new Magic Eraser-like feature called "Clean Up tool" in Photos enables the seamless removal of unwanted objects or people from images, giving users more control over their visual memories.





Apple's "Clean Up tool" in Photos | Credit: Apple

These AI-powered innovations, slated for inclusion in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, signal a significant shift in Apple's approach to AI. By integrating AI capabilities directly into its core apps and services, Apple is reducing barriers to creativity and personalization for its users.

