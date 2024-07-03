Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac

With Apple making AI and non-AI changes to most of its apps with iOS 18, it turns out that the forecast for the tech giant's native Weather app calls for two new features. One has to do with the actual temperature listed on the app at any given time, and the "Feels like" temperature. The latter gives users a more realistic temperature revealing how hot or cold the air feels to a human body after figuring in some variables such as relative humidity, wind speeds, and the amount of sunshine.

In iOS 18, Apple's Weather app will show both the actual temperature and "Feels like" temperature right up front where both figures can easily be seen. At the top of the weather app, you'll see the current temperature in big numbers, and right underneath the current temperature, the app will say "Feels Like" using a smaller-sized font. Currently, you can see the actual temperature at the top of the screen. Scroll down to find the "Feels Like" box which is "Similar to the actual temperature," says Apple. The "Feels Like" temp will be shown in a different color and, as previously noted, a smaller font.

So that's one decent change coming to the Apple weather app with iOS 18. Even more interesting, the "Feels Like" number will reportedly not appear when the actual and "Feels Like" temperatures are too close. This way you won't come across a situation where the actual temperature appears as 75 and the "Feels Like" number is the exact same. Both variants of the temperature will appear only when there is a significant difference between them. For example, if the actual temperature is 91 degrees and the "Feels Like"  figure is 100 degrees, you will see both readings,  front and center, on the Apple Weather app.  

In iOS 18 the iPhone&#039;s Weather app will show the &quot;Feels Like&quot; temperature in a new location|Image credit-9to5Mac - Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
In iOS 18 the iPhone's Weather app will show the "Feels Like" temperature in a new location|Image credit-9to5Mac

The second new feature coming to the Weather app with iOS 18 has to do with how the Apple Maps app grabs your home and work addresses from your contact card in the Contacts app. This makes it easier for an iPhone user to get directions quickly to his home and the office via Apple Maps. With iOS 18, the Weather app will get the same information from the Contacts app so that your home and work addresses will be automatically added to the locations tracked by the native Weather app.

You can expect to see these changes come not only to the iPhone's Weather app in iOS 18 but also in the Weather app on the iPad with iPadOS 18 and the Mac with the upcoming macOS 15 Sequoia update.
Alan Friedman
