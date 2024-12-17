Amazon gives you another chance to buy the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at its Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember the biggest bargain on the M4-powered iPad Pro 13-inch so far? It went live at Amazon and Best Buy around the Black Friday sales event, saving iOS fans a tempting $200. Why do we tell you this? Because the promo is back on, possibly for a short time!
Yep, the larger-sized, ultra-powerful Apple slate is once again at its Black Friday price. Just like before, the sale is live at both Amazon and Best Buy. In other words, you can choose your favorite tech store without losing your discount. Be sure to hurry up, though—don't think this exciting sale will remain live for too long.
Significantly more powerful than virtually any other tablet, this puppy absolutely crushes everything you put it through. The slate is fast, responsive, smooth—a real joy to use. It also sports a 13-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a 2752 x 2064 resolution, providing excellent colors and sufficient brightness.
The stylus doesn't come in the box, so you'd have to cough up extra to get one. Even without accessories, the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch is a delight through and through, be it a pricey one. If you don't mind its hefty price, now's a great time to get more value for money. Grab this bad boy at Amazon and save $200, and be sure to order by December 21st if you want it to arrive in time for the holidays.
Yep, the larger-sized, ultra-powerful Apple slate is once again at its Black Friday price. Just like before, the sale is live at both Amazon and Best Buy. In other words, you can choose your favorite tech store without losing your discount. Be sure to hurry up, though—don't think this exciting sale will remain live for too long.
Right off the bat, we should note that the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is nowhere near cheap at $200 off. The 256GB Wi-Fi-only version of the iOS tablet usually costs a hefty $1,300. Even so, this is the best price drop we've come across (without a trade-in), making it a solid pick for those willing to invest.
Significantly more powerful than virtually any other tablet, this puppy absolutely crushes everything you put it through. The slate is fast, responsive, smooth—a real joy to use. It also sports a 13-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a 2752 x 2064 resolution, providing excellent colors and sufficient brightness.
Of course, if you already own an iPad Pro, be it an M1-powered one, you might not need the M4 upgrade. However, if you appreciate slimness and demand an OLED display, this fella could be the right choice. Let's not forget about the new Apple Pencil Pro, which is compatible with the latest Pro and Air slates and gives creatives more functionalities.
The stylus doesn't come in the box, so you'd have to cough up extra to get one. Even without accessories, the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch is a delight through and through, be it a pricey one. If you don't mind its hefty price, now's a great time to get more value for money. Grab this bad boy at Amazon and save $200, and be sure to order by December 21st if you want it to arrive in time for the holidays.
You can also find the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Dec, 2024Amazon gives you another chance to buy the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at its Black Friday price
10 Dec, 2024You have 24 hours (or less) to get Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) at an unprecedented $130 discount
09 Dec, 2024The superb iPad Air 11-inch M2 (2024) is $100 off at Amazon yet again
03 Dec, 2024Apple's 10th Gen iPad remains on sale at its lowest Black Friday price, but surely not for long
27 Nov, 2024Apple's 9th Gen iPad is a first-rate Black Friday 2024 bargain at an incredible new $200 discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: