Amazon gives you another chance to buy the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at its Black Friday price

13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024): Save $200 at Amazon

Amazon has relaunched its Black Friday sale on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. The latest Pro-grade Apple tablet is $200 off once again, landing it at about $1,100. Although certainly not cheap, this fella provides excellent performance. If you want the unit to arrive in time for the Christmas holidays, we'd suggest you order by December 21st.