T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why

T-Mobile





The more interesting revelation is that the bag is made from 100 percent recycled cotton. Not only is that good from an environmental standpoint, but the fabric also makes the bag more breathable, making it perfect for carrying groceries. It's also probably machine-washable and should last you a long time. There is also a pocket in the front for tiny items. It does have a logo, but it's small enough to not make you look like a brand ambassador or walking billboard.

The bag is also reminiscent of the popular Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bag that people were queuing up for.



To get your T-Mobile -branded tote bag, locate the offer in the T-Life app, redeem it, and go to a corporate store. Not all T-Mobile -owned and operated stores are carrying the item though and you can filter them out using the T-Life app.



You might want to call ahead and ask about availability as some locations have already run out of the bag.



