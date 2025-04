AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers

AT&T

– Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO, April 2025

AT&T is one of the major US carriers that announced it will not cover the cost of tariffs

– John Stankey, AT&T CEO, April 2025

Furthermore, Stankey somewhat defended President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on just about every country in the world by saying that “all companies in the US are now operating with less visibility as the administration pursues policies that are intended to facilitate its laudable goal of creating more equitable global trade and improve domestic manufacturing capabilities.” Earlier today, AT&T confirmed as well that in case tariffs will be applied to phones sold in the US, it will pass the cost to customers. The carrier’s CEO John Stankey said during the carrier’s earnings call that AT&T will have to find new ways make the price increase digestible for customers.Furthermore, Stankey somewhat defended President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on just about every country in the world by saying that “all companies in the US are now operating with less visibility as the administration pursues policies that are intended to facilitate its laudable goal of creating more equitable global trade and improve domestic manufacturing capabilities.”

Customers in the United States should be concerned about the cost of smartphones even if they come from one of the major carriers in the country. In fact, especially if they come from T-Mobile orsince at least two of them announced they will not absorb the tariff costs on phones.A few days ago, Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg confirmed during the carrier’s Q1 2025 earnings call that even though it’s hard to predict what will happen,will not absorb higher phone costs.Vestberg went on to say that there’s no indication that customers are concerned about the cost of tariffs to the point that they are willing to purchase phones in advance just to avoid it.’s CEO also revealed that it’s working with all suppliers to try and minimize the impact of the tariffs on handsets, although at this time nothing is certain.