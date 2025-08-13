$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Main differences to expect

Samsung Tablets
Intro 


This year, Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy Tab S11 family.

Unlike last year, when we were treated to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+, this year only a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and a regular Galaxy Tab S11, with no Plus model in sight. 

The larger tablet is definitely the more exciting one, though it's not necessarily the most compact one you will be able to get. In fact, Samsung's Ultra tablets are are comically large and not really fit for lugging around due to their 14.6-inch display. 

How will the new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra compare to the older Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

14.6-inch
Dual camera
11200 mAh
12GB
$1881 at eBay


Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra differences explained:

Galaxy Tab S11 UltraGalaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Same 14.6-inch display with the same resolution14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848 resolution
MediaTek Dimensitty 9400 chipset, 3nmMediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, 4nm
A bit larger at 326.7 x 208.3 x 5.5 mmSlightly more compact, 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4 mm
Slightly lighter at 692 grA bit heavier at 723 gr
A bit larger 11,600 mAh batterySmaller 11,200 mAh battery
S Pen includedS Pen included


Table of Contents:

Design and Display

Little changes

Samsung won't be changing the design of the Galaxy Tab S Ultra, which was expected. There's little leeway in terms of possible changes, and by the way, how many ways are there to design a tablet slab?

Anyway, we are getting the same large all-aluminum device with that signature and enormous 14.6-inch display up front. There will most certainly be a notch up front as well. 

The Galaxy S10 Ultra is similar, with the only suggested design difference between the two being ever so slightly different dimensions. The new tablet will measure 326.7 × 208.3 × 5.5 mm, while the older one is 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4 mm. Yet, the margins are so little that you definitely won't be able to tell the difference. 

Weight-wise, the new tablet will weigh 723 gr, while the older one tipped the scales at 692 gr, so a bit heavier, but not that much.

Colors-wise, the new tablet will come in Gray and Silver, just like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. We also expect the IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating to be kept. 

The display will seemingly remain unchanged: both tablets feature 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screens. Both share the same 2960 x 1848-pixel resolution and can refresh up to 120Hz. Absolutely beautiful and stunning in real life, and perfect for artistic purposes. 

Keyboard and Stylus


Despite recent developments, the S Pen is expected to remain a constant and be offered inside the box of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The accessory is a boon on large tablets like Samsung's flagship ones, greatly aiding the overall utility and functionality of the slate. 

Performance & Benchmarks

Welcome, 3nm

It's finally time for the Galaxy Tab S Ultra to score a 3nm chipset. The chipset in question will be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, a proper octa-core flagship chip that will supercharge the performance.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra came with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, a 4nm chip. It's properly fast and probably won't lag that much behind the newer tablet, so performance alone most likely shouldn't be a reason to upgrade. 

In terms of storage and memory, we are expecting no changes: the new tablet will come with 12GB of RAM in both its 256GB and 512GB versions, while a 1TB variant with 16GB RAM is also coming along.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra allowed for memory expansion through a microSD card slot, but we are not sure if the Galaxy S11 Ultra will offer the same functionality. 

Software


The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will most likely come with OneUI 7, though Samsung is releasing OneUI 8 soon, so there's a chance we could see the latter on the upcoming tablet. 

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will likely be supported for seven years, just like the Tab S10 Ultra. 

Battery and Charging

Samsung is seemingly increasing the battery size of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to 11,600 mAh, a small but notable increase over the 11,200 mAh battery inside the older Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. 

Combining this battery increase with the potentially more efficient chip inside, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could sport a significantly better battery life, hopefully. 

One thing that remains unchanged is the 45W wired charging, which will be a common property of both tablets. Not too bad for a tablet.  

Camera

We expect the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to come with dual 13MP rear cameras, a wide and an ultrawide. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra came with a 13MP wide and an 8MP ultrawide.  

No changes are expected up front, with both tablets sporting 12MP front cameras. 

Tablets aren't something you buy for the cameras, but having a pair is indispensable still. 
 

Which one should you buy?


The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is shaping up as yet another minor upgrade that will hardly make any Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra users upgrade. It's the slightly better performance and battery life that could be the biggest attractor here, especially for users of older Galaxy Tab S tablets. 

