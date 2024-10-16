iPad mini (A17 Pro) vs iPad Air (M2) preview: tiny powerhouse vs the Pro substitute
Up Next:
Intro
The iPad mini was just refreshed in a super-silent way by Apple. Out of nowhere, we got a press release and a pre-order page. Sooo... happy new iPad mini day?
It comes with an obvious upgrade to its processor, so it would be able to run Apple Intelligence features when they arrive. But, externally, it's still very much a mini-fied version of the iPad Air.
The latter has grown quite a bit — figuratively and literally. The iPad Air is now the "iPad almost-Pro", carrying M-class chips and coming in two different sizes, with 11" and 13" screen options.
So, how does the new mini compare?
iPad mini (A17 Pro) vs iPad Air (M2) differences explained:
|iPad mini (A17 Pro)
|iPad Air (M2)
|Small tablet, 8.3", can be held in one palm while drawing with the other
|A regular 11" size and super-big 13" option
|Supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C
|Supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C
|No official keyboard accessory
|Magic Keyboard gen 1 (no function keys)
|Landscape stereo
|Landscape stereo
|128 GB / 8 GB
256 GB / 8 GB
512 GB / 8 GB
|128 GB / 8 GB
256 GB / 8 GB
512 GB / 8 GB
1 TB / 8 GB
|A17 Pro chip (3 nm)
|M2 (5 nm)
|USB Type-C with USB 3 speed
|USB Type-C with USB 3 speed
Table of Contents:
Design and Display Quality
Tiny air
Since the 5th gen, the iPad mini has looked exactly like a tiny version of the iPad Air. From the all-screen front to the power button with Touch ID fingerprint scanning. This remains unchanged here.
From all sides, they look the same — down to the quad speaker grilles that actually hold two speakers for landscape-orientation stereo.
The selfie camera position on the Air has moved to the side bezel for horizontal FaceTime use, but remains on the top on the iPad mini 7th gen.
The screens are also of the same quality — laminated glass for a thinner layer and a more "popping" look of the display picture, anti-glare coating, and P3 wide color spectrum.
With an 8.3-inch size, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is decidedly for those that are looking for portability above all. It's very convenient to put in any purse, bag, or backpack, and has enough power and a good enough display to do graphical work on. The support for Apple Pencil Pro helps here. But for prolonged work or just entertainment — you will feel the constraints of a smaller screen.
The iPad Air (M2) has two flavors. We find that the 11" display is great for most everyday needs. Not too big to lug around, not small enough for YouTube binging or gaming. Though, for more focused work, the extra-large 13" model is certainly best.
Both the mini and Air have LCD panels, capped at 60 Hz, which is a shame. They aren't cheap tablets, too, so many will poke fun at that. Unfortunately, 120 Hz remains an exclusively Pro feature with Apple.
The iPad Air (M2) supports the first generation Magic Keyboard — the one without function keys and the smaller trackpad. But it's still better than the mini, which has no proprietary keyboard of its own. You can still hook up an external Bluetooth keyboard to either of those.
Performance and Software
A17, M2, and all the other letter-number combinations
Apple Intelligence will run on iPads with M1 and up. Scratch that — the iPad mini 7th gen release expanded the use to "iPads with M1 and up or the A17 Pro". That processor is the same that hums inside the iPhone 15 Pro, to give you an idea of what power we are looking at.
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, NPU cores, 3 nm process. Hopefully, with the room that an iPad mini provides, we will have less thermal issues than we did with the iPhone 15 Pro on launch.
The dry truth is that the M2 in the iPad Air will be faster, more powerful. Whether iPadOS uses that power is another topic. The Air will certainly lend itself better for pro work, due to more display real estate. We do view the iPad mini as a sidekick device that you can easily take on the go... Well, more sidekick than the 11-inch iPad Air would be.
But you will get the full current Apple experience, including the console-grade games that were launched on the App Store — Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, Death Stranding — on both these tablets.
But will the iPad mini (A17 Pro) also be able to run Stage Manager when you hook it up to an external monitor? The wording on Apple's website is vague and leads us to believe that the answer to that would be "no", which will cement it as a portable semi-work, semi-entertainment machine, unlike the iPad Air, which can be hooked to a dock and transform into a sort of desktop workstation.
Camera
Follow me around, Center Stage
Tablet cameras don't get a lot of love. Well... nobody really wants a high-class camera on an iPad that's already expensive, right? They fall in the "good enough" category.
The front-facing snappers get more attention here, as they are important for video calls. Both the mini and the Air have a 12 MP camera here, with an ultra-wide lense, and iPadOS will run Center Stage on both of them. Meaning, the camera will zoom in and out depending on how many faces are in the shot, and it will follow you as you move. Sounds like meaningless shenanigans, but it truly "unties" you from sitting in one particular spot during a Zoom call in this era of video communication.
The rear cameras are also 12 MP, in our experience — good enough to photograph documents or take quick snaps of something that is happening in the background as you work.
Battery Life and Charging
Depends on the size
Apple's site lists that the iPad mini (A17 Pro) will last up to 10 hours for web browsing or video watching. Not video streaming, mind you.
The iPad Air (M2) promises the same, whether it be the 11-inch or 13-inch size. Our benchmark for the iPad Air (M2) 13" shows that it lasted 14 hours 40 minutes for web, 7 hours 50 minutes for YouTube streaming, and 7 hours for gaming.
Recommended Stories
Look, a bigger tablet means a bigger battery. And while having to drive a larger screen will drain that battery faster, we are pretty sure that the battery life difference between a mini and a 13-inch iPad will be more than noticeable. But hold on until we get to testing the mini!
Specs Comparison
Our full iPad mini 7 vs iPad Air (M2) gen specs comparison page goes into more detail, but here are the main points:
|Specs
|iPad mini (A17 Pro)
|iPad 10th gen
|Dimensions
|195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm
|247 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm
|Weight
|297 g
|462 g
|Screen
|8.3-inch LCD
60 Hz
Wide color P3
|11-inch LCD
or 13-inch LCD
60 Hz
Wide color P3
|Processor
|Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|Apple M2 (5 nm)
|RAM, Storage and Price
|8 GB/128 GB - $499
8 GB/256 GB - $599
8 GB/512 GB - $799
|8 GB / 128 GB - $599
8 GB / 256 GB - $699
8 GB / 512 GB - $899
8 GB / 1 TB - $1,099
|Cameras
|12MP F1.8
12MP front, ultra-wide, f/2.4
|12MP F1.8
12MP front, ultra-wide, f/2.4
|Battery Size
|5,078 mAh
|7,606 mAh
or 9,705 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|20 W wired
USB-C
|20 W wired
USB-C
Which one should you buy?
If you are shopping for a main-use, everyday tablet, the iPad Air (M2) 11" is the way to go. It's kind of portable, yet its screen is big enough to watch movies and YouTube on, game, or even do some work.
The iPad Air (M2) 13" and iPad mini (A17 Pro) are two extreme opposites for two different needs. The 13" screen opens up more room for pro apps with their various tools, bars, and timelines. So it makes it more convenient, no question there. But, at that point, it's as big as a laptop.
The mini, on the other hand, is super-easy to carry around in basically anything. From wide pockets on your clothing to small bags or backpack compartments. It has enough power to allow you to open your pro apps or do some gaming on. But the screen is too small for mainstream, casual use, if that makes sense. In fact, we are a bit surprised that the mini still gets attention from Apple, but apparently — there are enough users enjoying that particular use case to buy it. Unlike the iPhone mini, which is dearly missed by the dozens of us that liked it.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: