iPad mini (A17 Pro) vs iPad Air (M2) preview: tiny powerhouse vs the Pro substitute

Intro





The iPad mini was just refreshed in a super-silent way by Apple. Out of nowhere, we got a press release and a pre-order page. Sooo... happy new iPad mini day?





It comes with an obvious upgrade to its processor, so it would be able to run Apple Intelligence features when they arrive. But, externally, it's still very much a mini-fied version of the iPad Air.





The latter has grown quite a bit — figuratively and literally. The iPad Air is now the "iPad almost-Pro", carrying M-class chips and coming in two different sizes, with 11" and 13" screen options.





So, how does the new mini compare?





Design and Display Quality

Tiny air







Since the 5th gen, the iPad mini has looked exactly like a tiny version of the iPad Air. From the all-screen front to the power button with Touch ID fingerprint scanning. This remains unchanged here.





From all sides, they look the same — down to the quad speaker grilles that actually hold two speakers for landscape-orientation stereo.





The selfie camera position on the Air has moved to the side bezel for horizontal FaceTime use, but remains on the top on the iPad mini 7th gen.





The screens are also of the same quality — laminated glass for a thinner layer and a more "popping" look of the display picture, anti-glare coating, and P3 wide color spectrum.





With an 8.3-inch size, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is decidedly for those that are looking for portability above all. It's very convenient to put in any purse, bag, or backpack, and has enough power and a good enough display to do graphical work on. The support for Apple Pencil Pro helps here. But for prolonged work or just entertainment — you will feel the constraints of a smaller screen.





The iPad Air (M2) has two flavors. We find that the 11" display is great for most everyday needs. Not too big to lug around, not small enough for YouTube binging or gaming. Though, for more focused work, the extra-large 13" model is certainly best.





Both the mini and Air have LCD panels, capped at 60 Hz, which is a shame. They aren't cheap tablets, too, so many will poke fun at that. Unfortunately, 120 Hz remains an exclusively Pro feature with Apple.





The iPad Air (M2) supports the first generation Magic Keyboard — the one without function keys and the smaller trackpad. But it's still better than the mini, which has no proprietary keyboard of its own. You can still hook up an external Bluetooth keyboard to either of those.