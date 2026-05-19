Viture Beast review: Promising XR glasses in need of some fixes

Xreal

What’s great about the Viture Beast XR glasses









Not so with the Viture Beast! These babies let you crank brightness up to the max no matter what mode you’re in, which is a major, major upgrade of the entire XR experience. The other really cool innovation here is there are practically no reflections of your body when you have the glasses on. This definitely helps with immersiveness!





Yet another extra point for The Beast in the display department is the industry-leading FoV of 58 degrees, which is a bit more than Xreal's current top model, the Xreal Pro, with its 57 degrees and extra distortion along the edges.









The not so great things about the Viture Beast XR glasses









My final complaint is with the case of the Viture Beast. I applaud Viture for having a compartment to keep the cable – this, I think, is a must for an XR glasses case, but The Beast’s case is needlessly huge. Compared to Xreal’s cases or those of Rayneo , it is really, really big, which is strange, because the glasses’ dimensions are more or less the same across all of these models.









Should you get the Viture Beast XR glasses?









From the cool name, through the polished presentation, to the awesome partnerships these guys are doing with some cool companies out there, like that with 8Bitdo for limited edition game controllers, the prospect of owning The Beast is definitely an enticing one. Now, if only Viture can fix those user experience issues fast enough!





Pros High brightness output in anchored display mode

High brightness output in anchored display mode Impressive sound quality

Impressive sound quality No reflections of your torso

No reflections of your torso Many customization options

Many customization options Industry-leading 58-degree FoV Cons They frequently lose settings

They frequently lose settings Anchored display tends to drift

Anchored display tends to drift Image quality is fairly compressed

Image quality is fairly compressed The case is huge