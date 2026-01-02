The Clicks Communicator enters the phone market as a companion device with a bit of nostalgia





A companion device



In In a new video , Clicks unveiled a standalone smartphone that aims to bring back the golden era of communication-first devices. Think Blackberry, but with a modern twist.



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The hardware is packed with enthusiast-friendly features that have vanished from modern phones. It includes a dedicated "Prompt Key" for instant voice dictation and a unique "Signal" light on the back that color-codes notifications, letting you know who is messaging you without flipping the phone over, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot. The "Communicator" isn't trying to replace your high-end flagship camera phone; instead, it positions itself as a companion device for when you need to get work done. It runs a simplified interface powered by Niagara Launcher, which keeps your apps in a clean list rather than a cluttered grid, prioritizing quick access to emails and texts.The hardware is packed with enthusiast-friendly features that have vanished from modern phones. It includes a dedicated "Prompt Key" for instant voice dictation and a unique "Signal" light on the back that color-codes notifications, letting you know who is messaging you without flipping the phone over, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot.



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Clicks Communicator. | Images credit — Clicks Tech





Clicks Communicator specs



Price: $499 (Launching later this year. Reservations open now with $199 down. Early bird price of $399 for those who reserve)

$499 (Launching later this year. Reservations open now with $199 down. Early bird price of $399 for those who reserve) Keyboard: Backlit, touch-sensitive QWERTY (supports scrolling)

Backlit, touch-sensitive QWERTY (supports scrolling) Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, MicroSD card slot

USB-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, MicroSD card slot Special keys: Hardware switch for "Airplane Mode" and a programmable side button

Hardware switch for "Airplane Mode" and a programmable side button SIM: Physical SIM + eSIM support

Physical SIM + eSIM support Display: 4.03-inch AMOLED (1080 x 1200 resolution)

4.03-inch AMOLED (1080 x 1200 resolution) Battery: 4,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery

4,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery Storage: 256GB on-board (expandable MicroSD storage up to 2TB)

256GB on-board (expandable MicroSD storage up to 2TB) Cameras: 50MP rear camera with OIS + 24MP front camera

50MP rear camera with OIS + 24MP front camera Processor: 4-nanometer MediaTek 5G IoT chipset

4-nanometer MediaTek 5G IoT chipset Size & weight: 130.5mm x 78.6mm x 12mm; 170g

130.5mm x 78.6mm x 12mm; 170g Operating system: Android 16 (using Niagara launcher)

Android 16 (using Niagara launcher) Support and warranty: Manufacturer one-year limited warranty. Two years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

Manufacturer one-year limited warranty. Two years of Android updates and five years of security updates. Accessories: Interchangeable back covers.





The company also announced a $79 "Power Keyboard" that snaps onto other iPhones and Androids via MagSafe and can be used as a universal keyboard for smart TVs and even AR headsets. You can even use it as a power bank to recharge your phone.

Clicks Power keyboard. | Images credit — Clicks Tech





Who is this Communicator for?



This launch is significant because it challenges the "bigger is better" trend in smartphones. The Communicator is unabashedly niche, targeting digital minimalists and power users who miss legacy features. By including a headphone jack, expandable storage, and a physical keyboard, Clicks is catering to an audience that feels abandoned by mainstream brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google.



The choice of specs also tells a story. The 4-inch screen is intentionally small to discourage video watching, while the 4,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery—huge for a device this size—suggests it will last for days on a single charge. It’s a "dumbphone" concept with smart internals, allowing you to use essential apps like Uber or Maps without getting sucked into TikTok loops.





Which "throwback" feature on the Communicator excites you most? The physical QWERTY keyboard. 64.18% The 3.5mm headphone jack. 12.41% The MicroSD card slot. 9.93% The compact 4-inch screen size. 13.48% Vote 282 Votes





I am tempted



I find the Clicks Communicator to be one of the most exciting "weird" gadgets we've seen in a while. It’s risky, sure, but it feels like a genuine attempt to solve the problem of smartphone addiction through hardware design. The fact that they committed to 2 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches shows they are serious about this being a long-term tool, not just a novelty toy.



Would I buy it? I have to admit, I am tempted. I am a two-phone person, always carrying an Android and an iPhone with me. This said, my only reservation with this product is that it would turn into a THIRD device for me to carry, just in case "something comes up" and I'd need my full smartphones to handle it.





However, that is exactly the point of a device like this: to discourage you from doing just that and trust that if you are on vacation you shouldn't be carrying that much tech with you. Plus, seeing a 3.5mm headphone jack on a 2026 device brings a smile to my face. It’s not for everyone, but for the people who want it, I think this might just become a dream device.

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