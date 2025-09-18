Your MacBook just got closer to having cellular – thanks to macOS Tahoe

macOS Tahoe brings automatic connection to your iPhone hotspot

Now, hotspot connections can happen automatically, with no action required from your part.









This would make your MacBook feel like it has cellular connectivity

A MacBook with cellular connectivity is yet to arrive. However, this new feature gets closer to this idea by allowing the MacBook to connect to your phone's internet automatically. And seamlessly, at that.





I, for sure, would be using this one

And I also love the fact that it's not on by default, so if you want it, you can set it up; if you don't, you don't have to deal with it.



