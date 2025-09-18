Your MacBook just got closer to having cellular – thanks to macOS Tahoe
Apple's latest macOS update adds automatic iPhone hotspot connections, making your MacBook feel like it has built-in mobile data
macOS Tahoe is now available for supported Macs and MacBooks around the world, and alongside the new Liquid Glass look matching iOS, Apple has included a useful connectivity feature for when you're out and about.
Previously, when your Mac wasn't connected to Wi-Fi, you would get a prompt in the top-right corner of your screen asking if you'd like to connect to your iPhone hotspot.
The pop-up is indeed handy, but things can be made even easier, and Apple's done just that with the newest OS for Macs and MacBooks.
The feature is not on by default, which would prevent it from causing you to get your mobile data drained without your knowledge. However, if you have Unlimited mobile data or you just want to always have an internet connection on your MacBook immediately, you can set the option to 'Automatic'.
One caveat is that you would then rely on your iPhone battery life, and if you have an iPhone with a smaller battery, that could be a hurdle.
I have a Pro Max iPhone with a big enough battery to handle this, and I'd for sure be setting this option to 'Automatic'. The times when I have to rely on my iPhone's hotspot are rare (I don't do cafe-hopping that often), but when, for some reason, my Wi-Fi becomes unavailable, I'd love for my MacBook to automatically connect to my iPhone so I don't lose time or work to deal with this. So for me, that's a great addition to macOS.
Now, hotspot connections can happen automatically, with no action required from your part.
Image Credit - 9to5Mac
Now, in the System Settings app (or by clicking the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar and opening the settings from there), macOS Tahoe brings a new option to the 'Ask to join hotspots' - you now have the 'Automatic' option.
This would make your MacBook feel like it has cellular connectivity
A MacBook with cellular connectivity is yet to arrive. However, this new feature gets closer to this idea by allowing the MacBook to connect to your phone's internet automatically. And seamlessly, at that.
I, for sure, would be using this one
And I also love the fact that it's not on by default, so if you want it, you can set it up; if you don't, you don't have to deal with it.
