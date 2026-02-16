More specs about the Xiaomi 18 lineup have surfaced — and it's great news for fans
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a 7,000mAh battery? Color me interested.
Xiaomi 17 for reference. | Image by Xiaomi
We've come across several rumors that promise a big upgrade in the Xiaomi 18 camera. There was even a render of the "base" model, released on Weibo a few days back. And now, we might just know something else about the upcoming lineup.
Xiaomi 18 series display and chip specs may have just leaked
Tipster Debayan Roy has recently posted on X, sharing possible display and chip specs for the upcoming Xiaomi flagships. If true, you can expect three of the four models to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while all four might feature a 7,000mAh battery.
Image by X
Xiaomi 18 rumored specs
- Display: 6.3-inch, LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 200MP
Rumored specs for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max
- Display: 6.3-inch / 6.9-inch, 2K resolution, LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Camera: 200MP + 50MP + 200MP
Xiaomi 18 Ultra key specs (rumored)
- Display: 6.9-inch, 2K resolution, LTPO
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset
Is the Xiaomi 18 worth looking forward to?
Prices are (more than) likely to go up
Xiaomi 18 render. | Image by Weibo
The Xiaomi 17 lineup, which debuted in China last September, starts at 4,449 yuan (about $645) and reaches 6,999 yuan (approximately $1,013) for the Ultra model. However, a recent leak suggests prices for European models will be quite high, with the 17 Ultra rumored to start at a whopping €1,499.
Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro-powered option is likely the one to receive the biggest price increase. As reported not long ago, costs for the Pro variant are reportedly sky-high. This chipset isn't just expensive to make; it's expected to feature the high-demand LPDDR6. Bottom line: a price increase isn't just plausible (particularly for the Ultra model) — it might be inevitable.
Winning on all fronts
All things considered, the upcoming Xiaomi 18 lineup is promising to be a major hit. With the rumored 200MP cameras (some leaks even point to a 200MP front unit!), Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 under the hood, and 7,000mAh battery, the Xiaomi 18 is shaping up to be quite exciting.
Clearly, the brand is designing its next lineup as a winner on all fronts — and a price increase may not be such a big deal after all.
