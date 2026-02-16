Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

More specs about the Xiaomi 18 lineup have surfaced — and it's great news for fans

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a 7,000mAh battery? Color me interested.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xiaomi
Different Xioami 17 color variants on a white background.
Xiaomi 17 for reference. | Image by Xiaomi

We've come across several rumors that promise a big upgrade in the Xiaomi 18 camera. There was even a render of the "base" model, released on Weibo a few days back. And now, we might just know something else about the upcoming lineup. 

Xiaomi 18 series display and chip specs may have just leaked


Tipster Debayan Roy has recently posted on X, sharing possible display and chip specs for the upcoming Xiaomi flagships. If true, you can expect three of the four models to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while all four might feature a 7,000mAh battery.

Image by X - More specs about the Xiaomi 18 lineup have surfaced — and it&#039;s great news for fans
Image by X

Xiaomi 18 rumored specs

  • Display: 6.3-inch, LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 200MP

Rumored specs for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max 

  • Display: 6.3-inch / 6.9-inch, 2K resolution, LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 200MP + 50MP + 200MP

Xiaomi 18 Ultra key specs (rumored)

  • Display: 6.9-inch, 2K resolution, LTPO
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset

Is the Xiaomi 18 worth looking forward to?
5 Votes

Prices are (more than) likely to go up


Xiaomi 18 render. | Image by Weibo - More specs about the Xiaomi 18 lineup have surfaced — and it&#039;s great news for fans
Xiaomi 18 render. | Image by Weibo

The Xiaomi 17 lineup, which debuted in China last September, starts at 4,449 yuan (about $645) and reaches 6,999 yuan (approximately $1,013) for the Ultra model. However, a recent leak suggests prices for European models will be quite high, with the 17 Ultra rumored to start at a whopping €1,499. 

Recommended For You

The next series is actually expected to come at an even higher asking price, though. If all options indeed come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, an increase is definitely in the cards. 

Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro-powered option is likely the one to receive the biggest price increase. As reported not long ago, costs for the Pro variant are reportedly sky-high. This chipset isn't just expensive to make; it's  expected to feature the high-demand LPDDR6. Bottom line: a price increase isn't just plausible (particularly for the Ultra model) — it might be inevitable. 

Winning on all fronts 


All things considered, the upcoming Xiaomi 18 lineup is promising to be a major hit. With the rumored 200MP cameras (some leaks even point to a 200MP front unit!), Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 under the hood, and 7,000mAh battery, the Xiaomi 18 is shaping up to be quite exciting. 

Clearly, the brand is designing its next lineup as a winner on all fronts — and a price increase may not be such a big deal after all.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless