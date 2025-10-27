Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
You might finally see Samsung’s first triple foldable Galaxy phone this week

After many rumors, the Galaxy G Fold could make its first public appearance.

3comments
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
A photo of Samsung's triple folding concept phone.
A TriFold concept by Samsung. | Image Credit - CNET

Samsung might finally be ready to show off its long-rumored triple foldable phone, and this week could be the moment we actually see it.

Samsung’s first tri-fold could debut this week


As earlier reports suggested, Samsung could finally take the wraps off its long-rumored triple foldable, expected to be called the Galaxy G Fold, later this week. Yep, now, a fresh source backs up that claim, hinting that the device might make its first public appearance during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 summit, set to take place in South Korea from October 31 to November 1.

The device is reportedly heading into mass production, with plans to launch before the end of the year. The Galaxy G Fold would introduce an entirely new form factor for Samsung, featuring a display that folds in three sections – something we’ve only seen so far from Huawei’s Mate XT and its cheaper sibling, the Mate XTs, which launched last month.

That said, don’t expect wide availability. Reports claim Samsung may produce just 50,000 to 200,000 units initially, with limited regional rollout in South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and possibly the UAE – leaving out the US and Europe entirely for now.

Samsung’s move makes the tri-fold category official


Huawei Mate XTs in white with its name written next to it.
Huawei Mate XTs. | Image by Huawei

Samsung’s move into the tri-fold space signals the start of a new chapter for foldables. As I mentioned, until now, Huawei has been the only brand shipping a triple-folding device, but Samsung’s entry could quickly turn this into an actual category rather than a niche experiment. Once a major player like Samsung steps in, others tend to follow.

Details are still under wraps, but leaks hint at a 6.5-inch cover display and a huge 10-inch main inner screen. The phone might be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Camera-wise, the device might feature a 200 MP primary sensor capable of 100x zoom, plus software optimized for its unique three-screen setup with advanced multiwindow capabilities.

However, the innovation won’t come cheap – early rumors suggest a $3,000 price tag, putting it above Huawei’s tri-fold models. Combined with its limited stock and regional focus, this will likely remain a luxury gadget for early adopters.

Would you import the Galaxy G Fold if it doesn’t launch in your region?

Vote View Result

A bold step toward the next mobile era


For Samsung, this launch would be more than just another addition to its lineup – it’s a bold step toward blurring the lines between smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

Even with the limited initial release, the Galaxy G Fold is expected to draw a ton of buzz and premium demand, much like the original Galaxy Fold did when it kicked off the whole foldable trend. If Samsung really does show it off this week, we’re about to see the next big leap in foldable tech take shape, especially if rumors about limited availability turn out false.

COMMENTS (3)

