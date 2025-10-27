You might finally see Samsung’s first triple foldable Galaxy phone this week

A TriFold concept by Samsung. | Image Credit - CNET





Samsung’s first tri-fold could debut this week

Samsung’s move makes the tri-fold category official









Samsung’s move into the tri-fold space signals the start of a new chapter for foldables. As I mentioned, until now, Huawei has been the only brand shipping a triple-folding device, but Samsung’s entry could quickly turn this into an actual category rather than a niche experiment. Once a major player like Samsung steps in, others tend to follow.

A bold step toward the next mobile era



For Samsung, this launch would be more than just another addition to its lineup – it’s a bold step toward blurring the lines between smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.



Even with the limited initial release, the Galaxy G Fold is expected to draw a ton of buzz and premium demand, much like the original Galaxy Fold did when it kicked off the whole foldable trend. If Samsung really does show it off this week, we’re about to see the next big leap in foldable tech take shape, especially if rumors about limited availability turn out false.

