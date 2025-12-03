XREAL's new 1S glasses and NEO hub promise to solve a major problem with the Nintendo Switch 2





XREAL targets gamers with the new 1S glasses and NEO hub



If you’ve been following the AR space, you know XREAL has been busy. In a new announcement, the company revealed the XREAL 1S, a refresh of their entry-level wearable that specifically targets the handheld gaming crowd. They’ve bumped the resolution up to 1200p and, added native 2D to 3D conversion, and changed the aspect ratio to 16:10.



They also announced the XREAL NEO, a $99 device that acts as both a DisplayPort hub and a 10,000 mAh power bank. It's designed to manage video and power simultaneously, claiming to upscale Nintendo Switch gameplay and allow for extended sessions without draining your console's battery.





XREAL 1S Specs

Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels per eye

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Field of View: 52 degrees

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Brightness: Up to 700 nits

Price: $449

The battle for your handheld's USB-C port

Images credit — XREAL



This update is significant because XREAL is finally addressing the hardware reality of modern handhelds. For a while now, competitors like the Viture Pro XR have been besting XREAL by offering features like electrochromic dimming (which darkens the lenses electronically) and better native support for 16:10 devices like the Steam Deck.



With the 1S, XREAL is playing catch-up in the best way possible. By moving to a 16:10 aspect ratio, they eliminate the annoying black bars or stretching that occurred on previous 16:9 models when connected to a Deck or a ROG Ally. Plus, the inclusion of electrochromic dimming means you don’t have to carry around a flimsy plastic lens cover anymore.



The NEO hub is equally important because it reportedly circumvents a major hurdle: the Nintendo Switch 2. Reports have indicated that Nintendo has locked down the video output on their console, but this hub contains the necessary hardware to bypass that, ensuring your AR glasses don't become paperweights with this new console.



Solving the right problems





While the 1S glasses look like a solid spec bump, the NEO hub might be the real MVP here. One of the biggest hassles with AR glasses is the "dongle life." Trying to charge your phone or Steam Deck while using glasses usually requires a messy adapter setup. A dedicated battery bank that doubles as a video hub is a much cleaner solution.



As for the glasses, at $449, they are positioned aggressively. If you already own the original XREAL Air or the recent ONE Pro, the upgrade might not be mandatory unless you are desperate for that extra vertical resolution. However, if you are looking to buy your first pair for a long flight or a Steam Deck session, the 1S checks all the boxes that were previously left unchecked.





We'll get them in hand here soon, so stay tuned for our review.

