Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max sold so well that the company is now confident it’ll have to keep selling phones with displays on the back.
Releasing a truly different smartphone in 2025 is challenging, but Xiaomi managed to pull it off. The company released the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, which feature secondary displays on the back, and that move appears to have been a success.
During a livestream (source in Chinese) on Weibo, Xiaomi’s president Lu Weibing said the company will continue to feature Dynamic Back Displays on its future flagship smartphones. He said that the company is already planning to increase its R&D investments to ensure quality improvements of the displays that will be featured on Xiaomi’s next-generation smartphones.
Unlike Apple’s iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Max, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max utilize the so-called camera plateau and feature secondary displays on it. It is a 2.66-inch OLED display with 904 x 572 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness hitting 3,500 nits. Similar to modern flip phones’ cover screen, it supports personalized wallpapers, a few widgets, a selfie viewfinder, and a few more features.
No other mainstream smartphone has a similar display on its back. Nothing’s Phone (3) sports a proprietary Glyph Matrix display on the back, which can be used for a few micro games and some limited features.
One of my biggest irks with features like Xiaomi’s secondary display is that they are often one-time endeavors. Many companies try some crazy ideas and never stick to them long enough to make them work. That’s why Xiaomi’s commitment to the rear display is admirable. I’m still not sure how useful such a feature is, but now at least we know it has a future.
The decision is based on the success of the Xiaomi 17 series, which the company claims was a massive success, and saw a 20% increase in sales compared to last year. The greatest hit is the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which set a first-day domestic sales record.
What does the rear display serve for
For now, the Xiaomi 17 series is only available in China. | Image Credit - Xiaomi
Considering Xiaomi’s latest announcement, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a bigger display with more features on what could be the Xiaomi 18 series. Lu Weibing said that the company is working on updates to the current generation’s displays. One of them should add a real-time translation feature to the device.
Committing to a standout feature is admirable
