Poll: Would you buy a Huawei phone if it came with Google apps?

Ah, Huawei
! The Chinese company had its own fairytale moment back in 2020 when it overtook Samsung to become the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world
. Then it all went very wrong for Huawei.Huawei was already banned from selling its products in the US or working with US companies as of May 2019
, with the Trump administration deeming the Chinese company a risk for national security
. But then things went from bad to worse, and without getting into much detail, the end result put Huawei out of competition and Google services - out of Huawei phones
.
I’m not taking any sides here, nor do I know if Huawei is the bad guy, stealing technology secrets from the US and other countries. All I know is that Huawei phones were great when they were around - always trying to push the technology edge
a little further.
I’m still using my Mate 20 Pro
even today (as a second device), and I was properly impressed by the Mate X2 when it arrived for review in the office.
So, today we’re leaving all the politics behind and asking you this. Would you buy a Huawei phone if it came with Google apps? Let’s pretend for a moment that the US trade ban has been completely lifted and Huawei phones have regained all Google goodness that’s been lost. Would you buy one?
Vote in the poll and share your opinion in the comment section below.
