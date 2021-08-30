Poll: How often do you use Portrait mode?

How often do you use Portrait mode? Every time I snap a photo Only when taking pictures of people/pets I use it now and then I rarely use it I don't have it on my phone Every time I snap a photo 4.76% Only when taking pictures of people/pets 26.19% I use it now and then 15.48% I rarely use it 47.62% I don't have it on my phone 5.95%





More Polls!

That’s the question today. How often do you use Portrait mode? Is it a gimmick or a necessary camera feature? Vote and comment!