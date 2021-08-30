Poll: How often do you use Portrait mode?3
Portrait mode made its debut on the iPhone 7 Plus but since then it has spread like wildfire to flagships and mid-range phones from practically every manufacturer imaginable. Portrait mode uses various techniques to achieve artificial bokeh - the effect where the main subject of a photo is in focus while the background is blurred.
Anyhow, back on topic. This bokeh effect seems to be desirable, as it makes photos look more professional. It started its life as Portrait mode and some companies still call it that way but people use it in a wide variety of scenarios. Or do they? Do you?
