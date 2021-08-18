Notifications
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?
The Pixel 5a 5G is official after a long streak of rumors and speculations. After the unexpected Pixel 6 announcement, one can't help but feel that Google kinda shot itself in the leg with the Pixel 5a 5G. After all the hype around the new Tensor chipset in the Pixel 6 series, the radical camera bump on the back, and also the expected premium pricing, the humble Pixel 5a announcement seems really underwhelming.

All this doesn't mean that the Pixel 5a is not a good phone. With the biggest battery in a Pixel device to date (4,680mAh), an improved dual-camera system, water resistance, and a great price tag, the Pixel 5a is a solid midrange phone, at least on paper. 

On the other hand, there's not much to be excited about, and certainly, the 60Hz display refresh rate could be a deal-breaker for many people. The Snapdragon 765G is quite old now, and the overall design of the Pixel 5a feels equally outdated.

We're a bit worried about Pixel 5a sales (that's a figure of speech, we won't lose sleep over it), and want to check with you guys. Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G at $449? We feel that the upgrades are not substantial enough to justify such а purchase. And even more so with the Pixel 6 series right around the corner.

But our opinion is not important here, we're asking you about your buying affinity toward most of the Pixel family. Is the Pixel 4a 5G a better option? Or maybe the regular Pixel 5 with its 90Hz display, more RAM, and wireless charging floats your boat? 

Read More:

We won't be surprised if you're just waiting for the Pixel 6 series to arrive to see what's what (according to our Pixel 6 poll, that's definitely an option). You might not be interested in Pixel phones at all, and that would be perfectly understandable, given the market share of these phones. 

Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?

Vote View Result

Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

