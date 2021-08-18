Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?





All this doesn't mean that the Pixel 5a is not a good phone. With the biggest battery in a Pixel device to date (4,680mAh), an improved dual-camera system, water resistance, and a great price tag, the Pixel 5a is a solid midrange phone, at least on paper.





On the other hand, there's not much to be excited about, and certainly, the 60Hz display refresh rate could be a deal-breaker for many people. The Snapdragon 765G is quite old now, and the overall design of the Pixel 5a feels equally outdated.





We're a bit worried about Pixel 5a sales (that's a figure of speech, we won't lose sleep over it), and want to check with you guys. Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G at $449? We feel that the upgrades are not substantial enough to justify such а purchase. And even more so with the Pixel 6 series right around the corner.









We won't be surprised if you're just waiting for the Pixel 6 series to arrive to see what's what ( according to our Pixel 6 poll , that's definitely an option). You might not be interested in Pixel phones at all, and that would be perfectly understandable, given the market share of these phones.

Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G? Yes. The best of Pixel for less, bring it on! No. I'm gettin the Pixel 5 instead. No. I'd rather get the Pixel 4a 5G. No. I'll wait for the Pixel 6. No. I'm not into Pixel phones. Maybe... If there's a good deal. Yes. The best of Pixel for less, bring it on! 20.45% No. I'm gettin the Pixel 5 instead. 4.55% No. I'd rather get the Pixel 4a 5G. 2.27% No. I'll wait for the Pixel 6. 29.55% No. I'm not into Pixel phones. 27.27% Maybe... If there's a good deal. 15.91%





