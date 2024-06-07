Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp beta tests smarter status update ranking

By
0comments
WhatsApp beta tests smarter status update ranking
WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging, never seems to rest on its laurels. Always testing new features, the company recently revamped the status updates tray in their Android beta, giving it a sleek new look with bigger thumbnails and a more modern layout. But the changes don't stop there – WhatsApp appears to be doubling down on enhancing the status update experience, with a particular focus on making sure you see updates from the people you care about most.

A new feature currently being tested in the Android beta, dubbed "ranked status updates," aims to prioritize updates from your most important contacts. This means that instead of seeing updates in strictly chronological order, WhatsApp will intelligently reorder them. This is based on several factors, including how often you interact with each contact, whether they're pinned to the top of your chats, and how recently you've messaged them.

WhatsApp beta tests smarter status update ranking
Image credit: WABetaInfo

Even status updates that are about to expire will get a boost, ensuring you don't miss out on those fleeting moments. Notably, official WhatsApp updates will remain at the top of the list, guaranteeing you never miss important announcements from the app itself.

Keen-eyed users may notice the absence of timestamps on status updates. This is a deliberate design choice, as WhatsApp shifts its focus from displaying the newest updates to showcasing the most relevant ones. Reportedly, all the data used for ranking updates remains on your device, so your privacy is not compromised.

However, this new feature isn't without its quirks. If you reinstall WhatsApp or link a new device, the ranking system essentially resets, meaning it will take some time for the app to relearn your preferences. Additionally, if you use WhatsApp on multiple devices, the order of status updates may vary slightly due to differences in synced chat histories.

As of now, the ranked status updates feature is only available to a limited number of beta testers. But if it proves successful, it's likely to be rolled out to a wider audience in the near future. So keep an eye on those WhatsApp updates – your status feed could soon become a whole lot more personalized and engaging.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat

Latest News

Google's already awesome Pixel 8a is made even awesomer by this sweet new Amazon deal
Google's already awesome Pixel 8a is made even awesomer by this sweet new Amazon deal
Turns out, the Spotify Car Thing is already open source, but its hardware is useless
Turns out, the Spotify Car Thing is already open source, but its hardware is useless
The iPhone 16 Pro Max may outshine the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is time for Samsung to shake things up.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max may outshine the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is time for Samsung to shake things up.
The bezel-less iPhone 16 Pro Max looks great! Here's why I'm NOT excited about it
The bezel-less iPhone 16 Pro Max looks great! Here's why I'm NOT excited about it
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and iPhone 16 don't mean you need to upgrade yearly
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and iPhone 16 don't mean you need to upgrade yearly
Calling BS: Five common phone gimmicks you should see through
Calling BS: Five common phone gimmicks you should see through
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless