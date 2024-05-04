WhatsApp's new status update tray with previews is rolling out more widely in beta

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging app, is always tinkering with updates to make the experience better for its global community of users. In its newest test, WhatsApp is experimenting with the way users view status updates.

Previously, to see someone's status, you had to tap it, and then hope for the best. However, the new update adds a preview right in the status update tray, giving you the opportunity beforehand to decide whether it is worth it to engage. The preview feature definitely makes checking statuses more convenient and visual, because, instead of seeing a profile picture, you get a glimpse of what the update actually is. If it doesn't seem interesting, you can simply move on to the next one.

This update has been in the works for a little while. Back in February, the folks at WABetaInfo reported WhatsApp was working on it. However, it seems that after some testing, they're starting to make it available to the public.

Right now, only some beta testers are getting to see the changes, but they should expand to more users over the coming weeks. The new interface for the status updates tray is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.10.10 update, available on the Google Play Store.

This update is a good example of why user feedback is important. As noted by WABetaInfo in its coverage, after a previous status update that changed how things were displayed, many people weren't happy. It seems WhatsApp listened and found a solution that makes things easier while still keeping the new look and feel of the status section.

If you're part of the beta program, which is quite limited and almost always full to capacity, you might already have the new status tray. WhatsApp says it will be rolling this update out to even more beta testers in upcoming weeks, with wider availability to follow after the testing phase.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

