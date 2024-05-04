WhatsApp's new status update tray with previews is rolling out more widely in beta



This update has been in the works for a little while. This update has been in the works for a little while. Back in February , the folks at WABetaInfo reported WhatsApp was working on it. However, it seems that after some testing, they're starting to make it available to the public.





Source: WABetaInfo





Right now, only some beta testers are getting to see the changes, but they should expand to more users over the coming weeks. The new interface for the status updates tray is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.10.10 update, available on the Google Play Store.



This update is a good example of why user feedback is important. As noted by WABetaInfo in its coverage, after a previous status update that changed how things were displayed, many people weren't happy. It seems WhatsApp listened and found a solution that makes things easier while still keeping the new look and feel of the status section. This update is a good example of why user feedback is important. As noted by WABetaInfo in its coverage, after a previous status update that changed how things were displayed, many people weren't happy. It seems WhatsApp listened and found a solution that makes things easier while still keeping the new look and feel of the status section.



If you're part of the beta program, which is quite limited and almost always full to capacity, you might already have the new status tray. WhatsApp says it will be rolling this update out to even more beta testers in upcoming weeks, with wider availability to follow after the testing phase.