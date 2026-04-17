Pixel 11 weekly news roundup: familiar looks, but a Galaxy S26-beating display surprise?
Here's what you may have missed recently about the Pixel 11. Renders, changes, and a surprising display upgrade have been in the leaks.
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Render of the Pixel 11 Pro. | Image by Android Headlines
Google's Pixel 11 series is likely coming in August. We're now entering the period of pre-announcement months when leaks are starting to give us a picture of what we might expect. And the industry is talking about Google's upcoming Pixel phones.
Recently, we've taken a look at leaked Pixel 11 renders, and we've heard some disappointing things and some frankly exciting things too about the phones. Here are the biggest stories you may have missed about the Pixel 11 in the last couple of weeks.
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Pixel 11 renders show it looks quite similar to its predecessor
Leaked Pixel 11 render. | Image by Android Headlines
Android Headlines, with reputable leaker OnLeaks, published high-quality renders of the Pixel 11. We saw that the phone is sporting the same horizontal camera bar, with one possible change: it may be black now, not colored like on the Pixel 10.
The phone may also get slightly thinner bezels, but apart from that, it looks nearly identical to the Pixel 10. The phone is seen sporting a 6.3-inch OLED panel. The colors are a mystery, as the renders show a placeholder color, not an official hue.
Pixel 11 Pro renders also show a similar picture
Then, just the next day, Android Headlines shared the renders of the Pixel 11 Pro.
Leaked render of the Pixel 11 Pro. | Image by Android Headlines
The leak shows the Pro-branded Pixel isn't going to get many visual changes from its predecessor either. The uniform black background for the camera bar is once again present.
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According to leaked measurements, the Pixel 11 Pro is also 0.1 mm thinner and shorter and 0.2 mm narrower than the Pixel 10 Pro. Apart from that, the looks appear almost identical between the two phones.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL showed up in renders too
The bigger Pro-branded Pixel 11 was also then showcased by the folks at Android Headlines. Again, fans familiar with last year's design will not be surprised this time around.
Render of the Pixel 11 Pro XL. | Image by Android Headlines
The subtle camera bar change appears to be valid for the entire lineup. We have the same situation here as the smaller siblings of the Pro XL: nearly identical design to last year.
Apparently, there are no notable changes, and after all, these are still renders and may not be final. The blue color is once again a placeholder color here.
Just like the smaller Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro XL may be 0.1 smaller in both height and width, but it will sport the same thickness as its predecessor.
And an exciting leak: display upgrade for the Pixel 11 possible
It appears that not everything is same-same with this year's Pixels. A new report claimed that the Pixel 11 series is going to sport Samsung's M16 material for its displays.
Pixel 10 Pro XL. | Image by PhoneArena
That advanced display tech is not even in the recently revealed Galaxy S26 or the iPhone 17 (which sport the M14). If true, the Pixel 11's display would offer improvements in brightness and more accurate colors in comparison to the M14 panels.
It would also be more power efficient, which will help with battery life improvements. Yes, the change may not be that visible on paper, but the difference should be observable in outdoor scenarios thanks to the brighter display.
And, with the Pixel 11 phones coming in August, Google is going to beat Apple to the punch with the new display tech, which is also expected to be in the iPhone 18 Pro display.
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