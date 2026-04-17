Pixel 11 weekly news roundup: familiar looks, but a Galaxy S26-beating display surprise?





Recently, we've taken a look at leaked Pixel 11 renders, and we've heard some disappointing things and some frankly exciting things too about the phones. Here are the biggest stories you may have missed about the Pixel 11 in the last couple of weeks. Recently, we've taken a look at leakedrenders, and we've heard some disappointing things and some frankly exciting things too about the phones. Here are the biggest stories you may have missed about thein the last couple of weeks.



Recommended For You

Pixel 11 renders show it looks quite similar to its predecessor













The phone may also get slightly thinner bezels, but apart from that, it looks nearly identical to the Pixel 10 . The phone is seen sporting a 6.3-inch OLED panel. The colors are a mystery, as the renders show a placeholder color, not an official hue.





Pixel 11 Pro renders also show a similar picture













The leak shows the Pro-branded Pixel isn't going to get many visual changes from its predecessor either. The uniform black background for the camera bar is once again present.



Recommended For You

Pixel 11 Pro is also 0.1 mm thinner and shorter and 0.2 mm narrower than the According to leaked measurements, theis also 0.1 mm thinner and shorter and 0.2 mm narrower than the Pixel 10 Pro . Apart from that, the looks appear almost identical between the two phones.





The Pixel 11 Pro XL showed up in renders too













The subtle camera bar change appears to be valid for the entire lineup. We have the same situation here as the smaller siblings of the Pro XL: nearly identical design to last year.





Apparently, there are no notable changes, and after all, these are still renders and may not be final. The blue color is once again a placeholder color here.





Just like the smaller Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro XL may be 0.1 smaller in both height and width, but it will sport the same thickness as its predecessor.





And an exciting leak: display upgrade for the Pixel 11 possible





Pixel 11 series is going It appears that not everything is same-same with this year's Pixels. A new report claimed that theseries is going to sport Samsung's M16 material for its displays





Pixel 11 's display would offer improvements in brightness and more accurate colors in comparison to the M14 panels. That advanced display tech is not even in the recently revealed Galaxy S26 or the iPhone 17 (which sport the M14). If true, the's display would offer improvements in brightness and more accurate colors in comparison to the M14 panels.





It would also be more power efficient, which will help with battery life improvements. Yes, the change may not be that visible on paper, but the difference should be observable in outdoor scenarios thanks to the brighter display.





Pixel 11 phones coming in August, Google is going to beat Apple to the punch with the new display tech, which is also expected to be in the And, with thephones coming in August, Google is going to beat Apple to the punch with the new display tech, which is also expected to be in the iPhone 18 Pro display.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible