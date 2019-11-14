Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Walmart is a little late to the Black Friday 2019 hype-building party compared to arch-rivals Target and Best Buy , but it was definitely worth waiting for this 32-page ad filled to the brim with exceptional deals on some of the newest and hottest smartphones out there, as well as everything from tablets to wireless audio accessories, wearable devices, smart home gadgets, computers, and of course, TVs.





If you thought the retailer's recent 3 Day Event was compelling, you're in for quite a treat starting at 10pm ET on Wednesday, November 27 online and at 6pm on Thanksgiving (November 28) in brick and mortar stores. All the killer Black Friday deals will also be available all day Friday (duh), while supplies last, but it doesn't look like Walmart has any plans to extend the sale through the weekend, as some of its top rivals.





The best special offer revealed today is without a doubt the one detailed on page 9 of Walmart's lengthy BF circular, which will allow you to save up to a staggering 700 bucks on purchases of select Apple and Samsung handsets. Obviously, we're not talking about actual outright savings on the list prices of the iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10, but rather e-gift cards offered with eligible activation on monthly installment plans and qualifying trade-ins.









Trade-ins are not mandatory, though, as you can score a $450 digital coupon simply by activating the iPhone XS , Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. iPhone XS Max and XR activations will come with $400 e-gift cards, while the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e , and Galaxy Note 9 will be sold alongside $300 vouchers on device payment plans. On top of that, an eligible trade-in will be worth up to $250 on an additional e-gift card, which means you'll be able to save as much as $700 on future Walmart shopping visits after purchasing an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10 this Black Friday.





Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an absolute Apple Watch bargain, Walmart is the place to go and nab a Series 3 for as little as $129 after a substantial $70 discount. Naturally, we're talking about a GPS-only model in a 38mm size, but the larger 42mm variant will also be on sale at $159. Other top Apple deals include a $249 seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen (down from a list price of $329) and a $129 pair of second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case bundled in.





Because there are way too many interesting promotions across categories like tablets, smartwatches, prepaid phones, and wireless earbuds to talk about each one individually, we'll just wrap things up with a list of everything else set to be drastically marked-down soon. Here we go:



