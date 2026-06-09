After the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26, the OnePlus 15 finally gets Android's hottest upgrade of 2026
Sending files from OnePlus 15 to an iPhone is now much easier than before.
OnePlus 15 | Image by PhoneArena
Google has released plenty of important Android updates recently, like the June 2026 feature drop. However, the one I like the most and that is probably the best update in recent years is making certain Android devices compatible with AirDrop. This capability is now available on one more Android smartphone as well.
OnePlus 15 gets AirDrop compatibility
If you have a friend with an iPhone, you must be familiar with the struggle of sharing and receiving files from them. You have to rely on different workarounds like sending the file through WhatsApp, using the very slow Bluetooth method, uploading the files to cloud platforms like Google Drive and sharing the folder link, or using dedicated file-sharing applications like LocalSend. I, personally, use the WhatsApp method whenever I want to send images without losing their quality.
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However, there's good news if you own a OnePlus 15. The device is now reportedly compatible with Apple's AirDrop, meaning you can now directly send files from your OnePlus 15 to an iPhone and vice versa. A user confirms the same on the OnePlus community forum.
How to use OnePlus 15 AirDrop compatibility to send and receive files
AirDrop support on OnePlus 15. | Image by OnePlus Community
The process to transfer files between OnePlus 15 and iPhone is pretty simple. For instance, if you want to send an image from your OnePlus phone to an iPhone, then you first need to make sure that AirDrop is enabled on the iPhone, and it is set to "Everyone for 10 Minutes."
On your OnePlus device, open the Quick Share app and hit the Send button. You will see the iPhone name listed under the "Send to nearby devices" section. Tap the "Select" button to choose the file that you want to transfer, and then tap on the iPhone name to begin the transfer process.
Similarly, you can move files from the iPhone to the OnePlus 15. Select the image that you want to transfer from the gallery, tap the Share button, and choose AirDrop. Then, select your OnePlus 15 from the list of available devices.
Do you really want your Android phone to receive AirDrop support?
Pixel and Galaxy phones have had this feature for some time
This capability was first introduced in late 2025 in the Pixel 10 series phones. It was then later expanded to the Pixel 9 lineup and Pixel 8a. For some reason, it isn't currently available in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
The recently released Galaxy S26 family also comes with this ability by default. It has been made available on the Galaxy S25 line as well.
At the recently held Google I/O event, the tech giant revealed the names of all the other phones that will get this power. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Z TriFold, OPPO Find X8 series, Honor Magic V6, and Honor Magic 8 Pro.
It's worth noting that plenty of devices did already receive this support even before it was announced at the Google event. This includes names like the OPPO Find N6, OPPO Find X9 family, and the Vivo X300 Ultra.
All Android phones should get a feature like this
I really think such a useful capability should not be available only on certain devices. Instead, it should be introduced on all Android phones. That said, there is no certainty on when or even if previous OnePlus models like the OnePlus 13 will get this important update.
However, the good news is that the Mountain View giant announced during its event that there's a workaround by which all Android phones can directly transfer files to an Apple device. You simply need to generate a QR code using the Quick Share app on your Android phone and then scan it with the iPhone on which you want to receive the file. The data will now be transferred via the cloud.
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