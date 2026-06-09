After the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26, the OnePlus 15 finally gets Android's hottest upgrade of 2026

OnePlus 15 gets AirDrop compatibility





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OnePlus 15 to an iPhone and vice versa. A user confirms the same on the

How to use OnePlus 15 AirDrop compatibility to send and receive files



The process to transfer files between OnePlus 15 and iPhone is pretty simple. For instance, if you want to send an image from your OnePlus phone to an iPhone, then you first need to make sure that AirDrop is enabled on the iPhone, and it is set to "Everyone for 10 Minutes."



However, there's good news if you own a OnePlus 15 . The device is now reportedly compatible with Apple's AirDrop, meaning you can now directly send files from yourto an iPhone and vice versa. A user confirms the same on the OnePlus community forum The process to transfer files betweenand iPhone is pretty simple. For instance, if you want to send an image from your OnePlus phone to an iPhone, then you first need to make sure that AirDrop is enabled on the iPhone, and it is set to "Everyone for 10 Minutes."

On your OnePlus device, open the Quick Share app and hit the Send button. You will see the iPhone name listed under the "Send to nearby devices" section. Tap the "Select" button to choose the file that you want to transfer, and then tap on the iPhone name to begin the transfer process.

Similarly, you can move files from the iPhone to the OnePlus 15 . Select the image that you want to transfer from the gallery, tap the Share button, and choose AirDrop. Then, select your OnePlus 15 from the list of available devices.









The recently released Galaxy S26 family also comes with this ability by default. It has been made available on the Galaxy S25 line as well.



All Android phones should get a feature like this

I really think such a useful capability should not be available only on certain devices. Instead, it should be



It's worth noting that plenty of devices did already receive this support even before it was announced at the Google event. This includes names like the OPPO Find N6, OPPO Find X9 family, and the Vivo X300 Ultra I really think such a useful capability should not be available only on certain devices. Instead, it should be introduced on all Android phones . That said, there is no certainty on when or even if previous OnePlus models like the OnePlus 13 will get this important update.

However, the good news is that the Mountain View giant announced during its event that there's a workaround by which all Android phones can directly transfer files to an Apple device. You simply need to generate a QR code using the Quick Share app on your Android phone and then scan it with the iPhone on which you want to receive the file. The data will now be transferred via the cloud.

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