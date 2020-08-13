Apple's iOS 13.6.1 update is out and it removes a green tint from the screen

On Wednesday, Apple disseminated iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1. The updates follow last month's release of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 which included the new CarKey feature allowing users to replace their car keys with a device running iOS 13.6. This means that an iPhone loaded with the latest iOS build can open and lock a car door remotely and even start the vehicle; right now, only a few selected automobile models support the feature.













Apple blamed the green tint issue on a thermal management failure that is fixed in iOS 13.6.1. The update also repairs an issue that might prevent unneeded system data files from being automatically deleted when there is a low amount of available storage. The iOS 13.6.1 update also takes care of an issue that disables the Exposure Notifications platform for some users. This is the system used for the COVID-19 contact tracing.



