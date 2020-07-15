Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6 with CarKey, bug fixes, and more

Settings > General > Software Update > Customize Automatic Updates.

Even as the iOS 14 public beta remains in its early days, Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6. With the update, users can decide to download iOS and iPadOS updates but not install them. Or, users can decide to download iOS and iPadOS updates and install them overnight. The devices taking advantage of the automatic software updates must be charging and connected to the internet via Wi-Fi to finish updating. You can customize this feature by going to

Today's update allows 2018 iPhone models and later to replace the keys on compatible automobiles













Check out the support page to see how to set up the feature. If you use Express Mode you can put your iPhone near the car door to unlock it. And placing the iPhone near the car's key reader will start the engine. If you turn off the Express Mode, you will have to authenticate every time you want to use your phone as a car key. Even if your iPhone battery needs to be charged, in ExpressMode it still will be able to run CarKey for up to five hours after it starts using power reserve. And you can share your digital keys with someone you trust by sending it to them via iMessage. The other party must have a compatible iPhone.









The update also adds FaceTime to users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The country had banned the video chat app and even with today's update, Apple failed to mention this in its support notes. The update also exterminates some bugs including one that drained users' batteries after the iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1 updates.





Right now, the first Apple iOS 14 public beta is available for those who don't mind taking a risk. Beta software is usually buggy and battery life might suffer; as a result, you probably do not want to install the first public beta on your daily driver. The lure of new features this year is irresistible however, and includes Android-style widgets, the App Library that separates apps by category and allows users to search for apps by name. It is the closest that iOS users have to an app drawer at the moment.







With iOS 14, Siri's UI no longer covers the entire screen and the digital assistant reportedly gets smarter. And incoming phone calls no longer hijack the entire screen and are greatly reduced to a small notification banner at the top of the screen. And App Clips allows an iPhone user to use a third-party app that he or she has yet to install. This is done by scanning a QR code or using an NFC signal to open only the necessary part of an app required to complete a task.





If you feel tempted to install the iOS 14 public beta, keep in mind that the final version of the operating system will probably be ready in September. That is pnly a couple of months away.

