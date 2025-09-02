Heat vision camera and huge battery on this 688g phone: guess its link to the iPhone 16
The Ulefone Armor 29 Pro Thermal has a ton of useful stuff on it.
How about a phone that has a built-in heat vision camera – no extra accessories needed? That's the Ulefone Armor 29 Pro Thermal (a moniker that doesn't roll off quite easily off the tongue, but it is what it is) and it's expected in mid-September.
Actually, there'll be two variants:
As the name suggests, the latter won't have a thermal camera on board. It's great that Ulefone offers potential buyers a distinct variant to choose from.
The phone utilizes a dedicated infrared ISP chip. This technology improves image quality through color optimization and contrast adjustment, speeds up processing by 50%, and reduces the strain on the phone's processor for smoother overall performance. So, vivid details are expected of the integrated ThermoVue T2 thermal imaging chip.
Looks like a really cool feature. Should be useful for tasks like finding heat leaks, spotting electrical issues, or locating people and animals in low visibility. The heat vision adds practical functionality beyond regular cameras and ultimately – gives you bragging rights.
The Ulefone 29 Pro Thermal features a 6.67-inch AMOLED main display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, complemented by a 1.04-inch AMOLED sub-display (it's on the rear) with 340 x 340 resolution and 600-nit peak brightness.
The handset is not for the faint-hearted, as it weighs 688 grams, but it should give a solid, durable feel, further reinforced by IP68 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the phone includes 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD. Sure, it won't be lightning-fast as a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but what do you need raw power in a rugged phone for?
It runs Android 15 and supports multiple positioning systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BEIDOU, QZSS, and digital compass navigation. A 3.5 mm headphone jack is also included for wired audio: nice!
Battery capacity is listed at 21,200mAh (equivalent to 10,600mAh, 7.74V) with a built-in lithium-ion polymer battery. It supports 120W fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging via USB Type-C, offering up to 1140 hours of standby time and 114 hours of talk time. I love that.
While some phones – like the Galaxy S25 Edge and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air – are obsessed with ultra-slimness, the Ulefone handset is not concerned with dimensions at all. It's a rugged phone that's thick, alright! But if you often happen to need a thermal camera and you don't want to rent such a device all the time, the Armor 29 Pro Thermal has got you covered. The price should be announced soon.
Image by Ulefona
It has a resolution of 640 x 512, a refresh rate of 25Hz and it measures temperature in the range of -20°C to 550°C (-4°F to 1022°F). There's the ThermoVue Pro App pre-installed.
What else is there?
The "regular" camera system consists of a 50 MP main rear camera, 64 MP night vision camera, and 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera, with a 50 MP front-facing selfie camera for high-resolution photography. Funny enough, this rugged beast shares a trait with the iPhone 16 – it has a similar Camera Control button on its side.
