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There are two extreme ends to how people are using AI on their phones, with Pixel leading the charge

AI on smartphones is even more divisive than anyone could have predicted.

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Smartphones are the perfect place for AI that actually works. | Image by PhoneArena
Modern AI is contentious, more so on smartphones where companies keep trying to get customers to use it. As such, there is now apparently a major divide on how consumers are approaching smartphone AI, with the two polar opposite views being adopted by the two largest subsets of the customer base.

Where you stand on smartphone AI


In a recent poll discussing the merits of AI on Google phones compared to other offerings on the market, we asked you which approach to smartphone AI features you favored the most.

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A little over 53 percent of you said that Google’s approach to AI — which consists of helpful time-saving features — for the Pixel 10 series was the best of the bunch. However, almost 34 percent of respondents said that they did not use AI at all.

This is a major clash between the two largest subsets of customers and is a very accurate representation of how AI on smartphones is being received by most people today.

AI for other use cases




Meanwhile, almost 12 percent of you said that you don’t like using AI on your phone but that you do still use it for other tasks on other platforms and devices.

In last place, with less than 1.5 percent of the votes, were the people who favored Apple’s approach to smartphone AI: more fun features to pass the time than practical ones. Though this will hopefully change for the better with iOS 27 and the new Siri.

Where do you stand on AI for smartphones?

Whose approch to AI do you favor?
485 Votes


A major divide


On the one hand, you’ve got people who want AI on their phones to do something useful and make their lives easier. But, on the other hand, you’ve got people who don’t want AI to meddle with their smartphones at all.

This just highlights how crucial it is for phone manufacturers to allow users to very easily be able to disable AI. Sure, it might seem like a good idea to streamline how their phones are used across the world, but people don’t like being told what to do.

I like AI, but it’s still lacking


Personally, modern AI fascinates me and I want to see it permeate every aspect of every device I use. But only if it’s actually up to the task of being a competent digital assistant.

Unfortunately, despite billions of dollars invested in the technology by multiple companies around the globe, AI on smartphones just isn’t quite there yet. I’d love an AI assistant that can always understand me and do what I want it to, but for the time being it’s just a glorified email generator most of the time.

And it’s not particularly good at that, either.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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