The base iPhone 18 is likely getting a bump in specs to become an excellent successor to the iPhone 17
Thought the iPhone 17 was good? Because the iPhone 18 will be that and more.
The iPhone 17 has sold incredibly well around the world. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple surprised the industry last year when, alongside the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro models, it also unveiled a base model that surpassed expectations. The standard iPhone 17 has sold incredibly well as a result, and the iPhone 18 is likely going to follow the example set by its predecessor.
Sales figures for the iPhone 17 series show that the base model has performed beyond expectations in markets around the world. This, in addition to the popularity of the Pro models due to the redesign, has led to the iPhone 17 lineup becoming one of the most well-received phones that Apple has ever made.
What helped the iPhone 17 particularly stand out from previous standard models were the following three upgrades:
While the base iPhone 18 might not see as many new upgrades — the entire lineup is less revolutionary than the iPhone 17 series — it will most likely feature more RAM. Realistically, we can expect a bump up to 12 GB of RAM from the current 8 GB that is found on the iPhone 17.
Other than that, the design, display, and cameras are not expected to see any major changes. Of course, a newer and faster chip will be present in the iPhone 18.
So why can we expect the iPhone 18 to ship with 12 GB of RAM? Because apparently, the new Siri AI requires that amount of RAM for on-device processing. Understandably, Apple users are not pleased.
It doesn’t seem like all new Siri AI features will need 12 GB of RAM, thankfully. Additionally, older phones will likely use cloud processing instead if they don’t have enough memory.
However, it does mean that “Built for Apple Intelligence” phones have, once more, been left behind. Apple might be able to get away with that, but there will be a ton of backlash if the upcoming iPhone 18 didn’t support Siri AI either.
So the phone will probably come with 12 GB of RAM despite the current memory crisis which is ironically being caused by demand for AI processing.
We most likely won’t know how much RAM the standard iPhone 18 will have for a very long time. If reports about Apple’s new release schedule are correct, then the base model will come out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2.
This year will only see the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new foldable iPhone Ultra.
Apple made the iPhone 17 excellent
Sales figures for the iPhone 17 series show that the base model has performed beyond expectations in markets around the world. This, in addition to the popularity of the Pro models due to the redesign, has led to the iPhone 17 lineup becoming one of the most well-received phones that Apple has ever made.
What helped the iPhone 17 particularly stand out from previous standard models were the following three upgrades:
- A 120 Hz ProMotion display
- Much better ultra-wide camera
- And a higher starting storage option
The iPhone 18 will likely have more RAM
While the base iPhone 18 might not see as many new upgrades — the entire lineup is less revolutionary than the iPhone 17 series — it will most likely feature more RAM. Realistically, we can expect a bump up to 12 GB of RAM from the current 8 GB that is found on the iPhone 17.
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Are you thinking about getting a standard iPhone 18?
Why? Siri AI
Not all of Apple Intelligence can run on 8 GB of RAM. | Image by Apple
So why can we expect the iPhone 18 to ship with 12 GB of RAM? Because apparently, the new Siri AI requires that amount of RAM for on-device processing. Understandably, Apple users are not pleased.
iPhone 16 owners have reason to feel short-changed. | Image by Reddit
It doesn’t seem like all new Siri AI features will need 12 GB of RAM, thankfully. Additionally, older phones will likely use cloud processing instead if they don’t have enough memory.
However, it does mean that “Built for Apple Intelligence” phones have, once more, been left behind. Apple might be able to get away with that, but there will be a ton of backlash if the upcoming iPhone 18 didn’t support Siri AI either.
Apple always said its devices don't need as much RAM as competitors. That's backfiring now. | Image by Reddit
So the phone will probably come with 12 GB of RAM despite the current memory crisis which is ironically being caused by demand for AI processing.
The iPhone 18 is ages away
We most likely won’t know how much RAM the standard iPhone 18 will have for a very long time. If reports about Apple’s new release schedule are correct, then the base model will come out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2.
This year will only see the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new foldable iPhone Ultra.
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