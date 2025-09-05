Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

One in three in the EU enjoy the app that might soon be banned in the US

Yes, it's TikTok time again: the polarizing app is really popular on the Old Continent, too.

By
1comment
Apps
A phone with the TikTok app on it.
Love it or hate it – because there is no in-between when talking about it – TikTok is here to stay. And it's getting all the love on the Old Continent.

In Europe, TikTok has some 200 million monthly active users, a new report claims. This means that about one in every three people scrolls through short videos about Labubu dolls, manicure tips and lip-syncing teens who imitate dimwit reality show personalities.

The 200 million monthly active users figure is a record-breaking one, as last year, EU fans of TikTok were "just" 175 million. Now, someone might say:

That's 175 million too much already!

...but here we are: the fan base is inflating.

Around the world, the company says there are more than a billion fans which log on the platform every month.

Do you know a person who doesn't use TikTok?

Vote View Result


By some earlier estimates, US fans of TikTok are 170 million, but that's a 2024 figure: maybe now they're even more. Or, bothered by the possible TikTok ban, they're fewer in 2025?

Right now, Trump is handing out deadline extensions on the TikTok issue – but if no US-based party makes a deal to buy TikTok from its parent company ByteDance soon, the app might get banned.

The push for divestment comes amid growing concerns from lawmakers and intelligence officials, who argue that China could exploit TikTok to influence American politics and compromise national security. TikTok, however, maintains it is not controlled by the Chinese government and warns that a forced sale could make US user data less secure.

The potential ban has sparked fierce debate. Supporters of TikTok highlight its role in creativity, community building, and small business growth, with more than 170 million American users and millions of creators and businesses relying on it. Critics, on the other hand, cite its addictive design, mental health risks, and questionable content quality.

Whether TikTok survives in its current form or gets sold off, the outcome will affect users, influencers, advertisers, and policymakers alike.



Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
