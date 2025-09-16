TikTok's fate in the US to be publicly announced on Friday, but don't get your hopes too high

US and Chinese officials have reached something





– US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, September 2025

Just another deadline extension?

Recommended Stories

Do you use TikTok? Yes, on a daily basis and I'm happy. Yes, often, but I think I'm addicted and I want to stop. Occasionally. TikTok? Not even once. Yes, on a daily basis and I'm happy. 0% Yes, often, but I think I'm addicted and I want to stop. 0% Occasionally. 0% TikTok? Not even once. 0%



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!