This Pixel Watch update makes the Apple Watch's call screen feel less untouchable
Google just pushed a change to Pixel Watch that wearable fans have been waiting on for a while.
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Google Pixel Watch 4. | Image by PhoneArena
If you own a Pixel Watch and you've been waiting for it to catch up to some of Android's more polished phone features, at least one of them has officially arrived.
Google has been quietly rolling Calling Cards out to Android phones for a while now, and the feature is making its way to the wrist. According to a new report, Pixel Watch users are starting to see Calling Cards appear during incoming calls, which is a real upgrade to how calls show up on the watch.
For day-to-day use, this is the kind of small change that adds up. Smartwatch screens aren't exactly spacious, so anything that helps you read a caller's info at a glance without pulling out your phone is genuinely useful. The Apple Watch has offered a polished call experience for years, and Calling Cards on Wear OS is Google moving in a similar direction.
If you use a Pixel Watch, keep an eye out, as the rollout appears to be gradual, so it may not be on your wrist just yet.
Honestly, Calling Cards is the kind of detail I appreciate more than a spec bump. It won't show up in a benchmark, but it's the sort of thing you notice every single day. For Pixel Watch users who've felt the device trailing the Apple Watch in terms of polish, this is a good sign.
Google seems committed to tightening up the Wear OS experience over time, and we'll be watching how the feature evolves.
Android Calling Cards are now live on Pixel Watch, and they look great
Google has been quietly rolling Calling Cards out to Android phones for a while now, and the feature is making its way to the wrist. According to a new report, Pixel Watch users are starting to see Calling Cards appear during incoming calls, which is a real upgrade to how calls show up on the watch.
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If you haven't heard of Calling Cards before, the concept is pretty simple. Instead of just a name and number when someone rings you, you get a richer visual display, think contact photo, caller name, and relevant details laid out in a much cleaner way. On a small watch screen, that clarity actually matters, as it makes figuring out who's calling a lot faster and less fiddly.
The feature appears to be rolling out without a major software update, which suggests Google is pushing it server-side.
Why Pixel Watch owners should pay attention
Calling Cards are already showing up for some Pixel Watch users. | Images by PhoneArena
For day-to-day use, this is the kind of small change that adds up. Smartwatch screens aren't exactly spacious, so anything that helps you read a caller's info at a glance without pulling out your phone is genuinely useful. The Apple Watch has offered a polished call experience for years, and Calling Cards on Wear OS is Google moving in a similar direction.
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How do you usually handle incoming calls on your smartwatch?
A small feature that points to something bigger
Honestly, Calling Cards is the kind of detail I appreciate more than a spec bump. It won't show up in a benchmark, but it's the sort of thing you notice every single day. For Pixel Watch users who've felt the device trailing the Apple Watch in terms of polish, this is a good sign.
Google seems committed to tightening up the Wear OS experience over time, and we'll be watching how the feature evolves.
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