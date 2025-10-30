Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
This new Threads update gives you the tools needed to filter out the noise

The app is leaning into its "safer" alternative status with this new update.

A smartphone displaying the Threads app
Threads is adding some much-needed control over your conversations. You can now manually approve replies on a post and filter your activity feed to see only mentions or people you follow.

Threads is handing you the moderation keys


Meta is continuing its push to make Threads the go-to spot for real-time, public conversations, and their latest update is all about control. Let's be honest, public conversations online can get messy, so Threads is rolling out a couple of new tools to help you manage the chaos.

The new tools in your kit


  • Reply Approvals: This is the big one. You can now turn on approvals for a specific post. Any replies will sit in a queue waiting for you to give them the thumbs-up before they go public.
  • New Activity Feed Filters: Your activity feed is getting easier to manage. You can now filter it to see only your mentions or only activity from people you follow.

This builds on existing tools, like limiting replies to just your followers. According to a post from Meta, this is all about "empowering users to shape their own experience." The goal seems to be letting you set the tone for your own posts, rather than letting the algorithm (or the trolls) do it for you.

So, why is this a big deal?


Well, it’s all about the competition with X (formerly Twitter). Since Elon Musk's takeover, many users feel X has become a free-for-all, with moderation becoming unpredictable and often ineffective. Meta is clearly positioning Threads as the safer, more curated alternative.

While X relies on automated blocking, "Community Notes," and letting users hide replies (which are still visible with an extra click), Threads is offering a much more direct, manual approach. "Reply approval" is less about "open free speech" and more about "curated discussion."

This is a massive olive branch to brands, celebrities, and frankly, anyone who just doesn't want to deal with a dumpster fire in their replies. By giving creators this kind of granular control, Threads is signaling that it's a "brand-safe" environment, which is exactly what advertisers want to hear and what many users fleeing X have been asking for.

Do you think Threads’ newly rolled out features makes it a closer competitor to X?

Vote View Result

A welcome move


I think this is a fantastic, if slightly overdue, update. The biggest problem with public platforms isn't just seeing content you don't like; it's being forced to host content you don't like on your own posts. Reply approvals fix that directly.

Will I use it for every post? Absolutely not. That sounds exhausting. But for public figures or companies with a post that they know is going to attract controversy or bad-faith arguments? Being able to pre-emptively moderate it is a game-changer. It turns a public post into a managed conversation.
