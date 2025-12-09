This new ring from Pebble only does one thing, and it’s not what you think a smart ring would do





The Index-01 is the surprise nobody saw coming



While we were all celebrating the return of the classic and widely loved Pebble watch with the recently launched Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2, the team over at Pebble was far from done. Following the release of the modern smartwatch revival we had been begging for, Eric Migicovsky and his team had one more trick up their sleeve, and that came in the form of a new "brain memory" device disguised as a ring: While we were all celebrating the return of the classic and widely loved Pebble watch with the recently launched Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2, the team over at Pebble was far from done. Following the release of the modern smartwatch revival we had been begging for, Eric Migicovsky and his team had one more trick up their sleeve, and that came in the form of a new "brain memory" device disguised as a ring: the Index-01









It isn't a fitness tracker. It doesn't care about your sleep score. Instead, it features a single button and a microphone. You press the button, whisper a note, and the ring sends that audio to your phone where it is transcribed and sorted into your notes or reminders.

The new Pebble Index 01. | Images credit — Pebble Key specs and details



Price : $75 (pre-order), rising to $99 later

: $75 (pre-order), rising to $99 later Battery life : up to 2 years (non-rechargeable)

: up to 2 years (non-rechargeable) Materials : 316 Stainless Steel, water-resistant

: 316 Stainless Steel, water-resistant Compatibility : iOS and Android

: iOS and Android Processing : local on-device AI (privacy-focused)

: local on-device AI (privacy-focused) Colors : Polished Silver, Polished Gold, Matte Black

: Polished Silver, Polished Gold, Matte Black Availability : starts shipping in March 2026



Recommended For You

The device relies on a "set and forget" philosophy. Because there is no screen, speaker, or vibration motor, the battery draw is incredibly low. However, the standout—and perhaps most controversial—feature is that you cannot recharge it. Once the battery dies after a few years, you send the ring back to Pebble for recycling and buy a replacement.





Why this approach is fascinating



The smart ring market has been dominated by health-focused devices like the Oura Ring or the Samsung



It ignores health tracking entirely to focus on a single utility: capturing input. It’s for the person who lives in their Todoist or Notion app but hates the friction of unlocking a phone to type out a task. By using local AI processing rather than the cloud, it also sidesteps the privacy concerns that plague many modern voice assistants. The smart ring market has been dominated by health-focused devices like the Oura Ring or the Samsung Galaxy Ring . Those devices are excellent at tracking biometrics, but they are expensive and require charging every few days. The Index-01 lands in a completely different lane.It ignores health tracking entirely to focus on a single utility: capturing input. It’s for the person who lives in their Todoist or Notion app but hates the friction of unlocking a phone to type out a task. By using local AI processing rather than the cloud, it also sidesteps the privacy concerns that plague many modern voice assistants.



Would you buy a disposable smart ring that is only good for taking notes? No, if I’m going to wear a ring I need it to do more. 81.25% Yes, this is something I’ve always wanted. 18.75% Vote 16 Votes





My take on this weird pivot



I have to admit, I’m still wrapping my head around a "disposable" smart ring in 2025. It feels a bit like a mess environmentally, even with a recycling program. However, the logic is compelling. If the battery truly lasts two years, that is longer than the effective lifespan of many rechargeable earbuds that degrade over time.



Receive the latest Accessories news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy I have to admit, I’m still wrapping my head around a "disposable" smart ring in 2025. It feels a bit like a mess environmentally, even with a recycling program. However, the logic is compelling. If the battery truly lasts two years, that is longer than the effective lifespan of many rechargeable earbuds that degrade over time.While I was fully prepared to just buy the new Pebble Time 2 and call it a day, this $75 add-on is tempting. I use voice assistants constantly, but they are not always reliable. A physical button on my finger that guarantees the system is listening is the productivity hack I didn't know I needed. It’s a single-purpose tool in a world of Swiss Army knives, and honestly, that simple focus is classic Pebble.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

Pebble just threw us a massive curveball by launching a new smart ring that doesn't track steps but helps you remember everything. It costs $75, has no screen, and strangely enough, you (almost) never have to charge it.