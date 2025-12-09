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This new ring from Pebble only does one thing, and it’s not what you think a smart ring would do

Forget health tracking, Pebble’s new ring just wants to listen.

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Pebble Index 01
Pebble just threw us a massive curveball by launching a new smart ring that doesn't track steps but helps you remember everything. It costs $75, has no screen, and strangely enough, you (almost) never have to charge it.

The Index-01 is the surprise nobody saw coming


While we were all celebrating the return of the classic and widely loved Pebble watch with the recently launched Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2, the team over at Pebble was far from done. Following the release of the modern smartwatch revival we had been begging for, Eric Migicovsky and his team had one more trick up their sleeve, and that came in the form of a new "brain memory" device disguised as a ring: the Index-01.

It isn't a fitness tracker. It doesn't care about your sleep score. Instead, it features a single button and a microphone. You press the button, whisper a note, and the ring sends that audio to your phone where it is transcribed and sorted into your notes or reminders.

The new Pebble Index 01. | Images credit — Pebble

Key specs and details


  • Price: $75 (pre-order), rising to $99 later
  • Battery life: up to 2 years (non-rechargeable)
  • Materials: 316 Stainless Steel, water-resistant
  • Compatibility: iOS and Android
  • Processing: local on-device AI (privacy-focused)
  • Colors: Polished Silver, Polished Gold, Matte Black
  • Availability: starts shipping in March 2026

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The device relies on a "set and forget" philosophy. Because there is no screen, speaker, or vibration motor, the battery draw is incredibly low. However, the standout—and perhaps most controversial—feature is that you cannot recharge it. Once the battery dies after a few years, you send the ring back to Pebble for recycling and buy a replacement.

Why this approach is fascinating

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The smart ring market has been dominated by health-focused devices like the Oura Ring or the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Those devices are excellent at tracking biometrics, but they are expensive and require charging every few days. The Index-01 lands in a completely different lane.

It ignores health tracking entirely to focus on a single utility: capturing input. It’s for the person who lives in their Todoist or Notion app but hates the friction of unlocking a phone to type out a task. By using local AI processing rather than the cloud, it also sidesteps the privacy concerns that plague many modern voice assistants.

Would you buy a disposable smart ring that is only good for taking notes?
No, if I’m going to wear a ring I need it to do more.
81.25%
Yes, this is something I’ve always wanted.
18.75%
16 Votes

My take on this weird pivot


I have to admit, I’m still wrapping my head around a "disposable" smart ring in 2025. It feels a bit like a mess environmentally, even with a recycling program. However, the logic is compelling. If the battery truly lasts two years, that is longer than the effective lifespan of many rechargeable earbuds that degrade over time.

While I was fully prepared to just buy the new Pebble Time 2 and call it a day, this $75 add-on is tempting. I use voice assistants constantly, but they are not always reliable. A physical button on my finger that guarantees the system is listening is the productivity hack I didn't know I needed. It’s a single-purpose tool in a world of Swiss Army knives, and honestly, that simple focus is classic Pebble.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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