The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE incredibly falls below $100 for a limited time

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For just $97.15, you can get a For just $97.15, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with a 40mm silver case and built-in 4G LTE support at Woot, and if you're waiting for a "catch" or a dealbreaker of some type, I actually can't help you there. That's because these are amazingly brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold at this ridiculously low price, and while their warranty is limited to 90 days, that doesn't impact the appeal of this unprecedented promotion that much.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $97 15 $249 99 $153 off (61%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $119 $199 99 $81 off (40%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color Buy at Walmart Recommended For You





Not as far as I'm concerned, at least, but if you insist on getting a full 1-year warranty with your Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, your best alternative to Woot's latest offer is most likely Walmart, where a GPS-only model (also in silver) currently costs $119 after a pretty decent $80 discount of its own from a $199 list price.





The cellular-capable variant, mind you, normally costs $249.99, which means that you're looking at saving a whopping $152.84 at Woot... if you're fast. No, the deal will obviously not last forever, and although it's technically scheduled to run until Monday, March 23, I wouldn't be shocked to see it go away (a lot) earlier due to your demand.





Said demand should be quite strong, as the Galaxy Watch FE shares many features and characteristics in common with Samsung 's latest and greatest smartwatches , including a heart rate monitor, ECG technology, bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor capable of measuring a user's body composition directly from their wrist, fall detection, and Galaxy AI -powered sleep coaching.





On top of all that, you'll get a beautiful Super AMOLED panel, top-notch IP68 water and dust resistance, and... not-that-bad battery life (for a Wear OS device, at least). How could you possibly snub this deal?

How would you like to be able to spend less than $100 on a reasonably good-looking smartwatch with a nice circular touchscreen, lots of reliable health monitoring tools,standalone cellular connectivity? As crazy as it sounds, it's now possible, and what's even crazier is that you don't need to settle for a device from some little-known Chinese brand to take advantage of such an incredible new deal.