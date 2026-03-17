Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE incredibly falls below $100 for a limited time

That's an absurdly low price for an impressively feature-packed smartwatch with an undeniably premium design.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
The Galaxy Watch FE looks absolutely stunning... for its new record low price. | Image by Samsung

How would you like to be able to spend less than $100 on a reasonably good-looking smartwatch with a nice circular touchscreen, lots of reliable health monitoring tools, and standalone cellular connectivity? As crazy as it sounds, it's now possible, and what's even crazier is that you don't need to settle for a device from some little-known Chinese brand to take advantage of such an incredible new deal.

For just $97.15, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with a 40mm silver case and built-in 4G LTE support at Woot, and if you're waiting for a "catch" or a dealbreaker of some type, I actually can't help you there. That's because these are amazingly brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold at this ridiculously low price, and while their warranty is limited to 90 days, that doesn't impact the appeal of this unprecedented promotion that much.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$97 15
$249 99
$153 off (61%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119
$199 99
$81 off (40%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color
Buy at Walmart

Recommended For You


Not as far as I'm concerned, at least, but if you insist on getting a full 1-year warranty with your Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, your best alternative to Woot's latest offer is most likely Walmart, where a GPS-only model (also in silver) currently costs $119 after a pretty decent $80 discount of its own from a $199 list price.

The cellular-capable variant, mind you, normally costs $249.99, which means that you're looking at saving a whopping $152.84 at Woot... if you're fast. No, the deal will obviously not last forever, and although it's technically scheduled to run until Monday, March 23, I wouldn't be shocked to see it go away (a lot) earlier due to your demand.

Said demand should be quite strong, as the Galaxy Watch FE shares many features and characteristics in common with Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatches, including a heart rate monitor, ECG technology, bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor capable of measuring a user's body composition directly from their wrist, fall detection, and Galaxy AI-powered sleep coaching.

On top of all that, you'll get a beautiful Super AMOLED panel, top-notch IP68 water and dust resistance, and... not-that-bad battery life (for a Wear OS device, at least). How could you possibly snub this deal?
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15913 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream
The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?

Latest News

Bad news for the iPhone 18e, great rumors for the iPhone 19e (a.k.a the iPhone 20e)
Bad news for the iPhone 18e, great rumors for the iPhone 19e (a.k.a the iPhone 20e)
T-Mobile will monitor the situation on St. Patrick's Day Parade
T-Mobile will monitor the situation on St. Patrick's Day Parade
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE incredibly falls below $100 for a limited time
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE incredibly falls below $100 for a limited time
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless