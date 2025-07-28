This Android gaming handheld looks like a modern Nintendo 3DS, but will it be as good?

Ayaneo is stepping into uncharted territory with what could be one of the boldest Android gaming devices of the year. The company has officially unveiled the AYANEO Pocket DS, a dual-screen clamshell handheld running Android. This marks the first time we've seen a device with this form factor on Android, and from the early preview, it’s shaping up to be a serious throwback to Nintendo's iconic dual-screen handhelds — with a modern twist.





Shown during a livestream event , the Pocket DS features a top screen that appears to be a standard 16:9 display, likely around 6.7 inches, while the bottom screen looks slightly smaller and more square-shaped to leave room for physical controls. The lower panel also displayed a custom Android interface, which suggests Ayaneo is building its own software layer to handle the dual-screen layout — a key challenge for Android, which isn’t built natively for two-screen gameplay.









To accommodate its foldable form factor, the Pocket DS includes recessed thumbsticks and curved grips on the back for better ergonomics. It's still unclear what chipset powers the device, or how Ayaneo plans to optimize performance across both displays, but we should know more during the company’s next livestream scheduled for tomorrow. The Pocket DS is also slated to appear at Qualcomm’s ChinaJoy 2025 booth, which could hint at a Snapdragon processor inside.

Historically, Android gaming handhelds like the Retroid Pocket 4 and Anbernic RG series have focused on horizontal layouts with a single screen. The Pocket DS is trying something far less conventional. While other companies like SUGAR have experimented with quirky dual-screen designs, this is the first to take the classic Nintendo DS concept and pair it with Android in a consumer-ready package.





Ayaneo also teased several other upcoming products, including a vertical Game Boy-style handheld and a chunky 8.3-inch Gaming Pad tablet. But while those devices are intriguing, the Pocket DS clearly took center stage. If done right, it could fill a gap that has long been open since Nintendo retired the 3DS line — especially for fans seeking touchscreen-native DS and 3DS emulation.





As always, success will depend on software support, pricing, and thermal performance. Ayaneo has a reputation for high-end hardware, but not always at budget-friendly prices. Still, if this new Pocket DS can deliver both functionality and nostalgia, it could be the next cult classic in the Android gaming space.