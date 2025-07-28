$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

This Android gaming handheld looks like a modern Nintendo 3DS, but will it be as good?

Dual-screen Android handheld makes a bold entrance ahead of full spec reveal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Games
Screenshot picturing the Ayaneo Pocket DS in a livestream
Ayaneo is stepping into uncharted territory with what could be one of the boldest Android gaming devices of the year. The company has officially unveiled the AYANEO Pocket DS, a dual-screen clamshell handheld running Android. This marks the first time we've seen a device with this form factor on Android, and from the early preview, it’s shaping up to be a serious throwback to Nintendo's iconic dual-screen handhelds — with a modern twist.

Shown during a livestream event, the Pocket DS features a top screen that appears to be a standard 16:9 display, likely around 6.7 inches, while the bottom screen looks slightly smaller and more square-shaped to leave room for physical controls. The lower panel also displayed a custom Android interface, which suggests Ayaneo is building its own software layer to handle the dual-screen layout — a key challenge for Android, which isn’t built natively for two-screen gameplay.


To accommodate its foldable form factor, the Pocket DS includes recessed thumbsticks and curved grips on the back for better ergonomics. It's still unclear what chipset powers the device, or how Ayaneo plans to optimize performance across both displays, but we should know more during the company’s next livestream scheduled for tomorrow. The Pocket DS is also slated to appear at Qualcomm’s ChinaJoy 2025 booth, which could hint at a Snapdragon processor inside.

Does this Android gaming device interest you?

Vote View Result

Historically, Android gaming handhelds like the Retroid Pocket 4 and Anbernic RG series have focused on horizontal layouts with a single screen. The Pocket DS is trying something far less conventional. While other companies like SUGAR have experimented with quirky dual-screen designs, this is the first to take the classic Nintendo DS concept and pair it with Android in a consumer-ready package.

Ayaneo also teased several other upcoming products, including a vertical Game Boy-style handheld and a chunky 8.3-inch Gaming Pad tablet. But while those devices are intriguing, the Pocket DS clearly took center stage. If done right, it could fill a gap that has long been open since Nintendo retired the 3DS line — especially for fans seeking touchscreen-native DS and 3DS emulation.

As always, success will depend on software support, pricing, and thermal performance. Ayaneo has a reputation for high-end hardware, but not always at budget-friendly prices. Still, if this new Pocket DS can deliver both functionality and nostalgia, it could be the next cult classic in the Android gaming space.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless