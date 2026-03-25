There's now a new way to explore the music you love on Spotify
A fresh beta feature is turning passive listening into something more.
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Spotify SongDNA. | Image by Spotify
Have you ever wondered who actually made the song you can't get out of your head? Not just the artist, but the writers, producers, and collaborators quietly working behind the scenes? Spotify thinks you deserve to know, and it just launched something to show you.
The streaming giant just introduced SongDNA, a new beta feature rolling out to Premium subscribers globally. The announcement came through an official post on the Spotify blog, and the premise is pretty refreshing: instead of just hitting play and moving on, you can now tap into all the context right in the "Now Playing" screen. SongDNA features the below:
The beta is live now for Premium users on iOS and Android, with a broader rollout to all Premium subscribers planned throughout April.
It is also worth noting that the feature is still in beta, meaning it's being tested and refined based on real user feedback before the final version rolls out to everyone.
Personally, I like this idea. Music discovery has always been one of Spotify's strongest suits, and SongDNA extends that idea in a direction that feels more meaningful than another AI-generated playlist.
The real test, though, will be catalog depth. If SongDNA only holds up for mainstream releases and leaves gaps across indie artists or older material, it risks becoming a novelty rather than something you reach for regularly.
Spotify pulls back the curtain on your favorite tracks
The streaming giant just introduced SongDNA, a new beta feature rolling out to Premium subscribers globally. The announcement came through an official post on the Spotify blog, and the premise is pretty refreshing: instead of just hitting play and moving on, you can now tap into all the context right in the "Now Playing" screen. SongDNA features the below:
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- Creative connections: Browse the writers, producers, and collaborators behind any track, then follow them to discover other artists they've worked with.
- Song roots: See the samples and musical elements borrowed or reworked from older songs that shaped a track's sound, along with the covers it has inspired.
- Artist threads: Tap into any collaborator's profile directly from the feature to keep following the creative chain as deep as you want.
The beta is live now for Premium users on iOS and Android, with a broader rollout to all Premium subscribers planned throughout April.
Why music fans and curious listeners should pay attention
Video by Spotify
This is one of those features that sounds simple but could quietly change how people relate to music on a streaming platform. For casual listeners, it's a fun rabbit hole to fall into. For music enthusiasts, it's basically like a credits booklet built right into the app.
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Lately, Spotify has been facing pressure to offer more than just a big catalog. Apple Music has leaned into lossless audio and lyrics integration, while Tidal has long marketed itself as the platform for music purists. SongDNA feels like Spotify's answer to that, and it's for sure aimed at those who want context alongside convenience.
It is also worth noting that the feature is still in beta, meaning it's being tested and refined based on real user feedback before the final version rolls out to everyone.
What would you use SongDNA for most?
A small feature with a bigger question attached
Personally, I like this idea. Music discovery has always been one of Spotify's strongest suits, and SongDNA extends that idea in a direction that feels more meaningful than another AI-generated playlist.
The real test, though, will be catalog depth. If SongDNA only holds up for mainstream releases and leaves gaps across indie artists or older material, it risks becoming a novelty rather than something you reach for regularly.
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