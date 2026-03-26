The word "fiber" in your internet plan might be misleading you, and you probably didn't notice
An industry watchdog forced a change in how Spectrum describes its network.
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Spectrum logo. | Image by Spectrum
Your internet provider might be calling it "fiber-powered," but that doesn't mean fiber is actually running to your door. Spectrum just got caught in the middle of exactly that kind of confusion, and a national advertising watchdog is the reason things are finally getting cleared up.
Spectrum, one of the largest internet providers in the US, has been marketing its service as "Fiber-Powered" in video and web ads for a while now. Sounds premium. The problem? The fine print told a very different story.
Spectrum has since agreed to permanently drop any HFC references from its disclosures and to explicitly state that its service does not arrive over a full fiber-to-the-home network.
True fiber providers like AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber have been expanding steadily, and the pressure to keep up is real. Spectrum's HFC network is not a bad product, but it cannot make the same promises that full fiber can. Calling it "fiber-powered" was a way to compete on perception without having to compete on infrastructure. That strategy is now officially off the table.
Spectrum's HFC network works fine for the vast majority of households. You can stream, game, and video call without issue on it. But there's a difference between "works fine" and "fiber internet," and customers deserve to know which one they're paying for.
What gets me here is less the infrastructure and more the intent. Burying "HFC" in tiny-print disclosures while the headline screams "Fiber-Powered" is not a good-faith transparency effort. It's calculated ambiguity, and consumers are the ones left guessing. The fact that it took an advertising watchdog to get this changed says a lot about how the industry self-polices, or rather, doesn't.
Spectrum's "fiber-powered" claim gets called out
Spectrum, one of the largest internet providers in the US, has been marketing its service as "Fiber-Powered" in video and web ads for a while now. Sounds premium. The problem? The fine print told a very different story.
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According to a new report from the National Advertising Division (NAD), an independent body that reviews whether ads are accurate, Spectrum's messaging gave the impression that its internet travels over a fiber-to-the-home setup. What's actually running to customers' homes is HFC, which stands for hybrid fiber-coax. That's a network that uses fiber for part of the journey, then switches to coaxial cable (the same kind that carries cable TV) for that last stretch into your home.
That distinction matters. A lot. True fiber-to-the-home typically delivers faster speeds, lower latency, and more consistent performance than HFC. The NAD determined that calling the service "Fiber-Powered" without making that gap clear was misleading. It's actually kind of funny because just last week a Spectrum rep came by my house and dropped some literature with that same language (see photo below), which I now imagine will need to be scrapped.
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Why this matters more than you'd think
Spectrum old ads claiming 'Fiber-Powered' internet vs. how they appear on their website today. | Images by PhoneArena/Spectrum
For most people, internet marketing is just background noise, but this one has real stakes. "Fiber-powered" sounds like fiber internet, and a lot of consumers genuinely don't know the difference between HFC and true fiber. ISPs have been leaning into fiber-adjacent language for years, and it has worked because it sounds premium. This ruling draws a hard line around that approach.
True fiber providers like AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber have been expanding steadily, and the pressure to keep up is real. Spectrum's HFC network is not a bad product, but it cannot make the same promises that full fiber can. Calling it "fiber-powered" was a way to compete on perception without having to compete on infrastructure. That strategy is now officially off the table.
If you're a Spectrum customer who picked your plan partly because of the fiber framing, this is your confirmation that what you have is not the same thing as what your neighbor with AT&T Fiber has.
When choosing a home internet plan, what matters most to you?
Not a good look, but at least it's being fixed
Spectrum's HFC network works fine for the vast majority of households. You can stream, game, and video call without issue on it. But there's a difference between "works fine" and "fiber internet," and customers deserve to know which one they're paying for.
What gets me here is less the infrastructure and more the intent. Burying "HFC" in tiny-print disclosures while the headline screams "Fiber-Powered" is not a good-faith transparency effort. It's calculated ambiguity, and consumers are the ones left guessing. The fact that it took an advertising watchdog to get this changed says a lot about how the industry self-polices, or rather, doesn't.
Hopefully this sets a clearer precedent going forward, because fuzzy fiber language has been all over broadband marketing for years. Consumers deserve better than that.
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