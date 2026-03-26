Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The word "fiber" in your internet plan might be misleading you, and you probably didn't notice

An industry watchdog forced a change in how Spectrum describes its network.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spectrum logo
Spectrum logo. | Image by Spectrum
Your internet provider might be calling it "fiber-powered," but that doesn't mean fiber is actually running to your door. Spectrum just got caught in the middle of exactly that kind of confusion, and a national advertising watchdog is the reason things are finally getting cleared up.

Spectrum's "fiber-powered" claim gets called out


Spectrum, one of the largest internet providers in the US, has been marketing its service as "Fiber-Powered" in video and web ads for a while now. Sounds premium. The problem? The fine print told a very different story.

Recommended For You

According to a new report from the National Advertising Division (NAD), an independent body that reviews whether ads are accurate, Spectrum's messaging gave the impression that its internet travels over a fiber-to-the-home setup. What's actually running to customers' homes is HFC, which stands for hybrid fiber-coax. That's a network that uses fiber for part of the journey, then switches to coaxial cable (the same kind that carries cable TV) for that last stretch into your home.

That distinction matters. A lot. True fiber-to-the-home typically delivers faster speeds, lower latency, and more consistent performance than HFC. The NAD determined that calling the service "Fiber-Powered" without making that gap clear was misleading. It's actually kind of funny because just last week a Spectrum rep came by my house and dropped some literature with that same language (see photo below), which I now imagine will need to be scrapped.

Recommended For You

Spectrum has since agreed to permanently drop any HFC references from its disclosures and to explicitly state that its service does not arrive over a full fiber-to-the-home network.

Why this matters more than you'd think


For most people, internet marketing is just background noise, but this one has real stakes. "Fiber-powered" sounds like fiber internet, and a lot of consumers genuinely don't know the difference between HFC and true fiber. ISPs have been leaning into fiber-adjacent language for years, and it has worked because it sounds premium. This ruling draws a hard line around that approach.

True fiber providers like AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber have been expanding steadily, and the pressure to keep up is real. Spectrum's HFC network is not a bad product, but it cannot make the same promises that full fiber can. Calling it "fiber-powered" was a way to compete on perception without having to compete on infrastructure. That strategy is now officially off the table.

If you're a Spectrum customer who picked your plan partly because of the fiber framing, this is your confirmation that what you have is not the same thing as what your neighbor with AT&T Fiber has.

When choosing a home internet plan, what matters most to you?
4 Votes


Not a good look, but at least it's being fixed


Spectrum's HFC network works fine for the vast majority of households. You can stream, game, and video call without issue on it. But there's a difference between "works fine" and "fiber internet," and customers deserve to know which one they're paying for.

What gets me here is less the infrastructure and more the intent. Burying "HFC" in tiny-print disclosures while the headline screams "Fiber-Powered" is not a good-faith transparency effort. It's calculated ambiguity, and consumers are the ones left guessing. The fact that it took an advertising watchdog to get this changed says a lot about how the industry self-polices, or rather, doesn't.

Hopefully this sets a clearer precedent going forward, because fuzzy fiber language has been all over broadband marketing for years. Consumers deserve better than that.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2

Latest News

Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless