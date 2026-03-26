The word "fiber" in your internet plan might be misleading you, and you probably didn't notice

When choosing a home internet plan, what matters most to you? Speed and consistency above everything Price and long-term value Understanding exactly what technology I'm paying for How well the provider handles issues when they come up Vote 4 Votes

Not a good look, but at least it's being fixed

Spectrum's HFC network works fine for the vast majority of households. You can stream, game, and video call without issue on it. But there's a difference between "works fine" and "fiber internet," and customers deserve to know which one they're paying for.What gets me here is less the infrastructure and more the intent. Burying "HFC" in tiny-print disclosures while the headline screams "Fiber-Powered" is not a good-faith transparency effort. It's calculated ambiguity, and consumers are the ones left guessing. The fact that it took an advertising watchdog to get this changed says a lot about how the industry self-polices, or rather, doesn't.Hopefully this sets a clearer precedent going forward, because fuzzy fiber language has been all over broadband marketing for years. Consumers deserve better than that.