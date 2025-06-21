Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
A feature-packed update is now making its way to Nothing Phone (1) units around the world.
Nothing’s first-ever smartphone, Phone (1), made its debut on the market three years ago. The device originally shipped with Android 12 right out of the box, but Nothing promised it will provide owners with three major OS upgrades.
That means that Android 15 was the last major OS upgrade for Nothing Phone (1), something that hasn’t changed even though most companies are now offering several years of OS updates for their phones.
Nothing OS v3.2 is now making its way to the original Phone, the company confirmed over the weekend. The update includes important new features and improvements that Nothing Phone (1) have been hopeful to get ever since they were debuted on Nothing’s other phones.
Although Nothing Phone (1) is no longer receiving OS upgrades, the UK brand offers customers who are still using the device the next best thing: a feature-packed update.
New Features:
- Introducing Privacy space: Swipe right in the app drawer for quick and easy access to your secure zone.
- You can now set a separate privacy password for both App Locker and Privacy space.
- Hotspot Manager: Easily manage devices connected to your hotspot.
Other Improvements:
- Fixed issue with incorrect light strip display when playing music in Glyph Composer.
- Use the touch feedback toggle in Settings to disable the face unlock vibration for the lock screen.
- Updated to Android security patch for June.
- Fixed accessibility issues in Launcher, Gallery and other apps.
- General bug fixes and stability enhancements.
Nothing Phone (1)'s industrial design makes it stand out | Image credit: PhoneArena
As per Nothing’s announcement, your Phone (1) may experience temporary overheating and increased consumption during the upgrade, but it should quickly return to normal after the update is complete.
The update is rolling out in waves, so it might take some time to reach all Nothing Phone (1) users. It’s unclear whether or not this phone will continue to receive feature-packed updates, so perhaps an upgrade to a newer device might be in order.
