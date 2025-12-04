Spotify Wrapped 2025 arrives with a secret twist you'll only notice when you share it

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has a new social feature

You can also take a look at the most popular music and podcasts for Spotify users as well. Globally, the top five artists this year are Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish. Not many surprises, if I may add. Then, the new feature comes.





Spotify is adding a fun new twist to its yearly Wrapped experience. This year, you can start a "Wrapped Party," a small game inside the Spotify app, where you and your friends compare your listening habits.





