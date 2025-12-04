Spotify Wrapped 2025 arrives with a secret twist you'll only notice when you share it
Spotify Wrapped is here with a new party feature and a recap of your 2025 music tastes.
0comments
It's this time of the year again. With all the holiday shopping and preparations for celebrations, music streaming services also release personalized playlists of your top songs of the year. Most music platforms now have their version of Spotify Wrapped, giving you insights into the type of music, artists, and songs you enjoyed the whole year.
Spotify Wrapped 2025 is now here, and it brings a new party feature for you and your friends as well. When you play Your 2025 Wrapped, you see the songs, albums, and artists you have frequently enjoyed over the course of the year. Then, a "Your Stories" button gives you all the information with a personalized animation.
It works only on mobile, and you can invite up to nine friends to join you. When everyone enters the party, Spotify shows group stats like who listened the most, who discovered the freshest artists, and which songs were the rarest finds.
The host creates the party, picks a name or picture, and shares a link or code, so others can jump in. Once everyone is ready, the party starts, and Spotify reveals playful awards based on how each person listened throughout the year.
It's a light, social way to enjoy Wrapped together and see how your music taste stacks up against your friends.
If you receive an invitation, joining is simple: tapping the link to open the app and then tapping on "Join Party". You can then see who found the rarest song, who discovered the most new artists, and other fun things like this.
All other music streaming giants are also launching their yearly recaps of your music and tastes.
Apple's solution is called Apple Music Replay 2025, and it was made available a couple of days ago. It also has some new elements it highlights, including new artists for you, your loyalty to your previous favorite artists, and comebacks.
You can have the chatbot dive into your music history, and you can ask it things like how your listening habits have changed, was your year more chill or hype, ask it to describe your listening as a weather report, and other similar fun prompts.
I quite like these yearly recaps. I'm glad more services are making them better every year. It's an easy way to look back, laugh at your own music phases, and maybe even rediscover a few songs you forgot about. With all the new features from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube, these recaps are now even more personal, fun, and social. It's a small tradition, but it adds a bit of joy to the end of the year – and honestly, I'm here for it.
Spotify Wrapped 2025 has a new social feature
Spotify Wrapped 2025 is now here, and it brings a new party feature for you and your friends as well. When you play Your 2025 Wrapped, you see the songs, albums, and artists you have frequently enjoyed over the course of the year. Then, a "Your Stories" button gives you all the information with a personalized animation.
You can also take a look at the most popular music and podcasts for Spotify users as well. Globally, the top five artists this year are Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish. Not many surprises, if I may add. Then, the new feature comes.
Spotify is adding a fun new twist to its yearly Wrapped experience. This year, you can start a "Wrapped Party," a small game inside the Spotify app, where you and your friends compare your listening habits.
It works only on mobile, and you can invite up to nine friends to join you. When everyone enters the party, Spotify shows group stats like who listened the most, who discovered the freshest artists, and which songs were the rarest finds.
The host creates the party, picks a name or picture, and shares a link or code, so others can jump in. Once everyone is ready, the party starts, and Spotify reveals playful awards based on how each person listened throughout the year.
The host decides when things kick off and keeps the party going. You can also use emoji to react to what others are revealing, and on top of it all, you can hand off hosting duties to someone else, if you wish.
It's a light, social way to enjoy Wrapped together and see how your music taste stacks up against your friends.
If you receive an invitation, joining is simple: tapping the link to open the app and then tapping on "Join Party". You can then see who found the rarest song, who discovered the most new artists, and other fun things like this.
Recommended For You
Apple Music and YouTube Music now also have their versions of Wrapped for users
All other music streaming giants are also launching their yearly recaps of your music and tastes.
Apple's solution is called Apple Music Replay 2025, and it was made available a couple of days ago. It also has some new elements it highlights, including new artists for you, your loyalty to your previous favorite artists, and comebacks.
YouTube Music's take on Wrapped launched even earlier, in the last week of November. What's new for YouTube Music subscribers this year is how Google is taking advantage of the "Ask Music" feature, which is powered by generative AI.
You can have the chatbot dive into your music history, and you can ask it things like how your listening habits have changed, was your year more chill or hype, ask it to describe your listening as a weather report, and other similar fun prompts.
Music recaps are a great addition to music streaming platforms
I quite like these yearly recaps. I'm glad more services are making them better every year. It's an easy way to look back, laugh at your own music phases, and maybe even rediscover a few songs you forgot about. With all the new features from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube, these recaps are now even more personal, fun, and social. It's a small tradition, but it adds a bit of joy to the end of the year – and honestly, I'm here for it.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: