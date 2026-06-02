Instagram tests algorithm changes to protect teens
Meta, the parent company owning Instagram, officially posted that it will attempt to restrict teen exposure to repetitive content.
Instagram is vowing to limit repetitive content that's potentially detrimental to teens | Image by PhoneArena
Most of us have already been there. You open a funny reel, and suddenly two hours have passed mindlessly scrolling through questionable content. It's not good for anybody, but teens are even more susceptible to certain topics, especially when they see them over and over again. Instagram acknowledges it and is making some changes.
Meta, the parent company owning Instagram, officially posted that it will attempt to restrict teen exposure to repetitive content. This concerns specific topics such as anxiety, weightlifting, nutrition, and basically everything that could be damaging to the youngsters' mental health when consumed in large quantities.
This step follows a change from last year that proved to be a little controversial.
Last year Meta introduced some hard steps to limit teens from seeing "sexually suggestive" posts and also blocked "mature search terms," connected to alcohol use and graphic violence.
The company compared the content in Instagram to a PG-13 rated movie when it comes to the teen audience.
This comparison wasn't met with applause by the Motion Picture Association, sparking a bit of a debate over the matter resulting in a cease-and-desist letter.
The new limits are concerning more nuanced content, tied to body image, nutrition, anxiety, depression, and other sensitive topics that can affect teenagers.
Meta's goal is to protect the youth by offering a balance. The company says that these sensitive topics must "be balanced with other types of content rather than shown repeatedly."
These new limits will also apply to different content across Instagram, including algorithm recommendations in Explore, Instagram Reels, and also to everything that pops up in the Feed.
This is a bit speculative, but the changes follow a high-profile civil trial over social media addiction in Los Angeles, where the above topics were discussed. The jury ruled against Meta in that case, sparking questions about the impact of the social media platform on kids and teenagers.
The changes will also affect other platforms, such as Facebook and Messenger, with the new settings poised to reach those apps later this year.
Meta tests new "Anti-Repetition" limits for teens
New limits for specific content are rolling out to Instagram. | Image by Meta
Meta, the parent company owning Instagram, officially posted that it will attempt to restrict teen exposure to repetitive content. This concerns specific topics such as anxiety, weightlifting, nutrition, and basically everything that could be damaging to the youngsters' mental health when consumed in large quantities.
This step follows a change from last year that proved to be a little controversial.
How much time do you spend death-scrolling on Instagam?
From the "PG-13" controversies to new limits on content
Last year Meta introduced some hard steps to limit teens from seeing "sexually suggestive" posts and also blocked "mature search terms," connected to alcohol use and graphic violence.
Recommended For You
This comparison wasn't met with applause by the Motion Picture Association, sparking a bit of a debate over the matter resulting in a cease-and-desist letter.
Breaking the algorithms in search of balance
The new limits are concerning more nuanced content, tied to body image, nutrition, anxiety, depression, and other sensitive topics that can affect teenagers.
Meta's goal is to protect the youth by offering a balance. The company says that these sensitive topics must "be balanced with other types of content rather than shown repeatedly."
These new limits will also apply to different content across Instagram, including algorithm recommendations in Explore, Instagram Reels, and also to everything that pops up in the Feed.
These changes come after a lawsuit
This is a bit speculative, but the changes follow a high-profile civil trial over social media addiction in Los Angeles, where the above topics were discussed. The jury ruled against Meta in that case, sparking questions about the impact of the social media platform on kids and teenagers.
The changes will also affect other platforms, such as Facebook and Messenger, with the new settings poised to reach those apps later this year.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: