Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Instagram tests algorithm changes to protect teens

Meta, the parent company owning Instagram, officially posted that it will attempt to restrict teen exposure to repetitive content.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Software updates Apps
Add as a preferred source on Google
Instagram on a phone
Instagram is vowing to limit repetitive content that's potentially detrimental to teens | Image by PhoneArena
Most of us have already been there. You open a funny reel, and suddenly two hours have passed mindlessly scrolling through questionable content. It's not good for anybody, but teens are even more susceptible to certain topics, especially when they see them over and over again. Instagram acknowledges it and is making some changes.

Meta tests new "Anti-Repetition" limits for teens



Meta, the parent company owning Instagram, officially posted that it will attempt to restrict teen exposure to repetitive content. This concerns specific topics such as anxiety, weightlifting, nutrition, and basically everything that could be damaging to the youngsters' mental health when consumed in large quantities.

This step follows a change from last year that proved to be a little controversial.

How much time do you spend death-scrolling on Instagam?
0 Votes

From the "PG-13" controversies to new limits on content


Last year Meta introduced some hard steps to limit teens from seeing "sexually suggestive" posts and also blocked "mature search terms," connected to alcohol use and graphic violence.

Recommended For You
The company compared the content in Instagram to a PG-13 rated movie when it comes to the teen audience.

This comparison wasn't met with applause by the Motion Picture Association, sparking a bit of a debate over the matter resulting in a cease-and-desist letter.

Breaking the algorithms in search of balance



The new limits are concerning more nuanced content, tied to body image, nutrition, anxiety, depression, and other sensitive topics that can affect teenagers.

Meta's goal is to protect the youth by offering a balance. The company says that these sensitive topics must "be balanced with other types of content rather than shown repeatedly."

These new limits will also apply to different content across Instagram, including algorithm recommendations in Explore, Instagram Reels, and also to everything that pops up in the Feed.

These changes come after a lawsuit


This is a bit speculative, but the changes follow a high-profile civil trial over social media addiction in Los Angeles, where the above topics were discussed. The jury ruled against Meta in that case, sparking questions about the impact of the social media platform on kids and teenagers.

The changes will also affect other platforms, such as Facebook and Messenger, with the new settings poised to reach those apps later this year.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team