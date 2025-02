T-Mobile’s latest decision favors its uninformed customers

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

There's still time to grab that 5G phone T-Mobile offers for free | Image credit: PhoneArena

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

It’s truly incredible that after several years, people still don’t know that just like the other two major US carriers , is going to switch off its 2G network for good. Even if you don’t care at all about technology, staying informed about the most important decisions of your carrier you use should be common sense.Not to mention thatoffers a free 5G phone to all customers who want to upgrade from a much older device. The promotion that’s still running is available both atbrick and mortar stores, as well as via phone by dialing 611.Although its 2G network is still up and running, it’s safe to say thatwill eventually shut it down completely. It’s just a matter of time before that happens, so if you’re still among those customers who haven’t yet upgraded to a newer phone, maybe now would be a good time to visit the neareststore and grab that free 5G phone the carrier still offers.