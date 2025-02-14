T-Mobile’s latest decision favors its uninformed customers
T-Mobileannounced several times that its 2G network will eventually be shut down. After a couple of delays, the last US carrier to still run the obsolete mobile network, T-Mobile has finally decided to discontinue the 2G network on February 9.
Unfortunately, even though T-Mobile has announced multiple times in the past that its 2G network will no longer be available at some point, many customers have yet to upgrade to a newer phone.
In a statement for AndroidPolice, T-Mobile confirmed that its 2G network is still live, at least in some parts of the country: “We’ve talked about retiring our 2G network in 2025 for the past several years and are continuing to support customers with 2G devices through free device upgrades to ensure they maintain connectivity.”
It’s truly incredible that after several years, people still don’t know that T-Mobile, just like the other two major US carriers, is going to switch off its 2G network for good. Even if you don’t care at all about technology, staying informed about the most important decisions of your carrier you use should be common sense.
Not to mention that T-Mobile offers a free 5G phone to all customers who want to upgrade from a much older device. The promotion that’s still running is available both at T-Mobile brick and mortar stores, as well as via phone by dialing 611.
Although its 2G network is still up and running, it’s safe to say that T-Mobile will eventually shut it down completely. It’s just a matter of time before that happens, so if you’re still among those customers who haven’t yet upgraded to a newer phone, maybe now would be a good time to visit the nearest T-Mobile store and grab that free 5G phone the carrier still offers.
Unfortunately, even though T-Mobile has announced multiple times in the past that its 2G network will no longer be available at some point, many customers have yet to upgrade to a newer phone.
It put T-Mobile in the awkward position of having to keep its 2G network on life support in order to try to convince more customers to finally make the upgrade and switch to a better network.
In a statement for AndroidPolice, T-Mobile confirmed that its 2G network is still live, at least in some parts of the country: “We’ve talked about retiring our 2G network in 2025 for the past several years and are continuing to support customers with 2G devices through free device upgrades to ensure they maintain connectivity.”
Although T-Mobile has already started the process of retiring its 2G network, the carrier has decided to keep it operational during the transition, as many of its customers didn’t yet upgrade to a newer phone.
There's still time to grab that 5G phone T-Mobile offers for free | Image credit: PhoneArena
It’s truly incredible that after several years, people still don’t know that T-Mobile, just like the other two major US carriers, is going to switch off its 2G network for good. Even if you don’t care at all about technology, staying informed about the most important decisions of your carrier you use should be common sense.
Not to mention that T-Mobile offers a free 5G phone to all customers who want to upgrade from a much older device. The promotion that’s still running is available both at T-Mobile brick and mortar stores, as well as via phone by dialing 611.
Although its 2G network is still up and running, it’s safe to say that T-Mobile will eventually shut it down completely. It’s just a matter of time before that happens, so if you’re still among those customers who haven’t yet upgraded to a newer phone, maybe now would be a good time to visit the nearest T-Mobile store and grab that free 5G phone the carrier still offers.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: