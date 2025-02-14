Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile’s latest decision favors its uninformed customers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
T-Mobile store
T-Mobileannounced several times that its 2G network will eventually be shut down. After a couple of delays, the last US carrier to still run the obsolete mobile network, T-Mobile has finally decided to discontinue the 2G network on February 9.

Unfortunately, even though T-Mobile has announced multiple times in the past that its 2G network will no longer be available at some point, many customers have yet to upgrade to a newer phone.

It put T-Mobile in the awkward position of having to keep its 2G network on life support in order to try to convince more customers to finally make the upgrade and switch to a better network.

In a statement for AndroidPolice, T-Mobile confirmed that its 2G network is still live, at least in some parts of the country: “We’ve talked about retiring our 2G network in 2025 for the past several years and are continuing to support customers with 2G devices through free device upgrades to ensure they maintain connectivity.”

Although T-Mobile has already started the process of retiring its 2G network, the carrier has decided to keep it operational during the transition, as many of its customers didn’t yet upgrade to a newer phone.

There's still time to grab that 5G phone T-Mobile offers for free | Image credit: PhoneArena

It’s truly incredible that after several years, people still don’t know that T-Mobile, just like the other two major US carriers, is going to switch off its 2G network for good. Even if you don’t care at all about technology, staying informed about the most important decisions of your carrier you use should be common sense.

Not to mention that T-Mobile offers a free 5G phone to all customers who want to upgrade from a much older device. The promotion that’s still running is available both at T-Mobile brick and mortar stores, as well as via phone by dialing 611.

Although its 2G network is still up and running, it’s safe to say that T-Mobile will eventually shut it down completely. It’s just a matter of time before that happens, so if you’re still among those customers who haven’t yet upgraded to a newer phone, maybe now would be a good time to visit the nearest T-Mobile store and grab that free 5G phone the carrier still offers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless