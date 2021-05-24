$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

T-Mobile to retire Sprint's 3G CDMA network in early 2022 - report

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 24, 2021, 5:13 PM
T-Mobile to retire Sprint's 3G CDMA network in early 2022 - report
T-Mobile plans to discontinue older technologies like Sprint's 3G CDMA network and reroute the resources to other projects like its LTE and 5G networks. According to an internal memo obtained by T-MO Report, that won't happen until after January 1st, 2022.

The Un-carrier has already started notifying customers who are currently 12+ months into their current lease or own their device outright inviting them to upgrade to a new device. Select customers have been informed about the Sprint CDMA network retirement since May 21, but the process might continue throughout the year.

The memo also states that T-Mobile plans to send out additional emails to customers later this year. If you're a business customer, then you should already know about the change since T-Mobile claims it has already notified business customers back in December 2020.


Apparently, T-Mobile has “some great offers that customers may be able to take advantage of to get into a new phone that will support our evolving network,” according to the memo. Many of these offers will be specifically targeted to T-Mobile's existing Sprint customers, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled for any of these deals in the coming months.

