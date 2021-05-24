T-Mobile to retire Sprint's 3G CDMA network in early 2022 - report
The Un-carrier has already started notifying customers who are currently 12+ months into their current lease or own their device outright inviting them to upgrade to a new device. Select customers have been informed about the Sprint CDMA network retirement since May 21, but the process might continue throughout the year.
Apparently, T-Mobile has “some great offers that customers may be able to take advantage of to get into a new phone that will support our evolving network,” according to the memo. Many of these offers will be specifically targeted to T-Mobile's existing Sprint customers, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled for any of these deals in the coming months.