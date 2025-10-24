Is T-Mobile making AT&T and Verizon sweat?

T-Mobile

It all started in June when



Those beefs reached a fever pitch recently with AT&T and Verizon putting out ads to convince consumers that T-Mobile 's claims were based on "random awards" and "untruths." AT&T even called out T-Mobile for its "meaningless price-lock."



With AT&T , T-Mobile , and Verizon all citing different analytics firms to claim they are the best, none of them is technically lying, which is why it can be hard to determine which carrier is actually the best.



T-Mobile gained a lot more customers than AT&T (and probably Verizon) in Q3

T-Mobile , which is the second-largest carrier in the US, added 1 million new mobile phone customers in Q3. AT&T , on the other hand, Verizon is yet to report its earnings, but given that it gave its last CEO the boot abruptly before announcing results for Q3, it appears that this was its third straight quarter of customer losses. , which is the second-largest carrier in the US, added 1 million new mobile phone customers in Q3., on the other hand, only attracted 405,000 new phone subscribers during the same period.is yet to report its earnings, but given that it gave its last CEO the boot abruptly before announcing results for Q3, it appears that this was its third straight quarter of customer losses.





T-Mobile has implied that AT&T and Verizon 's insecurity has caused them to vilify T-Mobile . Srini Gopalan, who is set to become CEO on November 1, Bloomberg that the company could continue attracting customers with its low-priced, high-value plans. AT&T and Verizon , on the other hand, don't have the same leeway as their prices are too high, and any reduction would significantly affect their bottom line. has implied thatand's insecurity has caused them to vilify. Srini Gopalan, who is set to become CEO on November 1, told that the company could continue attracting customers with its low-priced, high-value plans.and, on the other hand, don't have the same leeway as their prices are too high, and any reduction would significantly affect their bottom line.





Customers generally gravitate towards the best

While making a conclusive statement about who has the best network remains elusive, the fact that more customers are flocking to T-Mobile than AT&T and Verizon , and that both of them have teamed up against the same company, does lend weight to T-Mobile 's claim about keeping rivals on their toes.



