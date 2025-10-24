The gloves are off: AT&T is calling T-Mobile a liar in the most public way possible
AT&T just launched a campaign that questions everything T-Mobile has been telling you.
Two of the biggest US carriers – AT&T and T-Mobile – are officially at each other’s throats right after both dropped their Q3 earnings. And things are getting spicy.
Just a day after two of the major carriers revealed their quarterly results, AT&T apparently decided it’s done staying quiet. The carrier launched a new campaign directly calling out T-Mobile, accusing it of misleading customers and twisting the facts.
T-Mobile, of course, claimed once again in its own Q3 report that it leads the industry. AT&T isn’t having it. So, it brought actor Luke Wilson back for a new campaign built around one message: trust is earned through action.
The campaign points out that T-Mobile has apparently been told by the Better Business Bureau’s advertising watchdog to fix or clarify its marketing claims 16 times in the last four years – more than the entire consumer electronics and financial services industries combined.
AT&T also shared that between 2020 and 2024, it poured $145 billion into US connectivity infrastructure, including spectrum investments – claiming it now covers 300,000+ more square miles than T-Mobile.
And according to RootMetrics, AT&T leads in both speed and reliability, with fewer dropped calls than T-Mobile. Ookla also gave it props for clearer call quality, naming it the best for overall call performance across US carriers.
In short, AT&T says the facts speak for themselves – while T-Mobile insists it’s still the most customer-focused carrier around. Naturally, T-Mobile fired back fast, saying it’s always been “laser-focused on doing right by customers” and delivering “unmatched value and experiences.” Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, also chimed in to defend the Un-carrier’s track record.
Whenever two major carriers start publicly trading shots, it usually means one thing – the competition is tight. Both are seeing strong subscriber growth, expanding into home internet, and fighting for the same users. And as the whole industry keeps improving, the rivalry is getting fiercer than ever.
It’s not just about who has more cell towers anymore. It’s about who can offer faster speeds, better deals, and smoother connectivity everywhere – from your phone to your smart home setup.
At the end of the day, no matter how flashy the campaigns get, customers will decide who’s actually walking the talk. Because you don’t need a marketing slogan to know which carrier works best for you – you just need to use it.
Each has its strengths and weak spots, and sometimes what works perfectly for one person doesn’t work at all for someone down the street. So, while AT&T and T-Mobile keep trading blows, we’ll keep watching (and hopefully enjoying) the benefits of this ongoing network showdown.
More people are joining @TMobile than at any point in our history. That's because we’re focused on what matters most to customers — delivering America’s best network, savings up to 20% vs. Verizon and AT&T, and unmatched experiences.— Mike Katz (@Mike_Katz) October 23, 2025
What this carrier feud really means
Whenever two major carriers start publicly trading shots, it usually means one thing – the competition is tight. Both are seeing strong subscriber growth, expanding into home internet, and fighting for the same users. And as the whole industry keeps improving, the rivalry is getting fiercer than ever.
It’s not just about who has more cell towers anymore. It’s about who can offer faster speeds, better deals, and smoother connectivity everywhere – from your phone to your smart home setup.
The real winners here are the users
At the end of the day, no matter how flashy the campaigns get, customers will decide who’s actually walking the talk. Because you don’t need a marketing slogan to know which carrier works best for you – you just need to use it.
Each has its strengths and weak spots, and sometimes what works perfectly for one person doesn’t work at all for someone down the street. So, while AT&T and T-Mobile keep trading blows, we’ll keep watching (and hopefully enjoying) the benefits of this ongoing network showdown.
