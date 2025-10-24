The gloves are off: AT&T is calling T-Mobile a liar in the most public way possible

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

More people are joining @TMobile than at any point in our history. That's because we’re focused on what matters most to customers — delivering America’s best network, savings up to 20% vs. Verizon and AT&T, and unmatched experiences. No goats . No talking chests . Just…

Who do you think actually has the best network right now?

AT&T – reliability first. T-Mobile – speed and value all the way. Verizon – still the coverage king. Honestly, they all have good and bad days.