T-Mobile just revealed how much its network investments are paying off

T-Mobile ’s big wins this quarter

T-Mobile



Now, while investors probably care most about the exact numbers, for us, it’s more about what those numbers actually mean. Still, it’s worth mentioning – total service revenues jumped 9% year-over-year to $18.2 billion, with postpaid service revenues up 12% to $14.9 billion.



T-Mobile also added a ton of new users: 2.3 million postpaid net adds (up 772K from last year), 1 million postpaid phone adds (up 142K), 43K prepaid adds (up 19K), and 560K broadband adds (up 142K). That's some solid growth across the board.





If you want the numbers, T-Mobile shared its Q3 results. | Image credit – T-Mobile

And yeah, new users mean more revenue but some of that extra revenue might come from And yeah, new users mean more revenue but some of that extra revenue might come from the price hikes earlier this year , too. However, there’s real network improvement happening, as well.





T-Mobile shared it was recognized by Opensignal as the 5G Global Winner for Coverage Experience and Global Leader in Reliability, outperforming



On top of that, Ookla data showed T-Mobile ’s fixed wireless home internet as the fastest in the country – with median download speeds nearly 50% faster than the next provider.



And for mobile users, the T-Mobile ’s network, with median download speeds almost 90% faster than Verizon and AT&T . Though to be fair, there have also been , so not everything’s flawless.

Expansion continues across mobile and home internet

T-Mobile ’s Q3 report shows that the company is still growing – not just in mobile, but also in home internet and fiber. The network performance numbers look strong, churn remains low, and more users are joining than leaving, which is a good sign overall.



Recommended Stories In short, T-Mobile ’s steady financial and subscriber growth means more investment in network reliability and performance – good news if you’re already using it, or thinking about switching.



What’s next as the Big Three report their numbers

