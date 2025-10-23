T-Mobile just revealed how much its network investments are paying off
T-Mobile just dropped its Q3 earnings, and yep – things are looking pretty good for the Un-carrier, especially as the whole industry seems to be bouncing back lately.
Let’s be honest – every company loves to brag when it’s doing well, and T-Mobile’s no exception. The Un-carrier proudly walked everyone through its latest wins, from record-breaking customer growth to some seriously strong financials.
Now, while investors probably care most about the exact numbers, for us, it’s more about what those numbers actually mean. Still, it’s worth mentioning – total service revenues jumped 9% year-over-year to $18.2 billion, with postpaid service revenues up 12% to $14.9 billion.
T-Mobile’s big wins this quarter
The carrier’s industry-leading subscriber growth fueled service revenue that, according to it, rose faster than any of its competitors, along with solid net income, strong cash flow, and a hefty $3.5 billion returned to stockholders in Q3.
Being the CEO of T-Mobile has been the honor of a lifetime. Together this team has done what most thought was impossible, by transforming the Un-carrier from a scrappy challenger into the world’s most successful and customer-centric telecommunications company, going from last to first with the best network, the best value, and the best customer experience in the market. I’ve never been more confident that the durable, profitable growth engine we’ve built, with so much more room to run — fueled by Srini’s enormous passion and exceptional leadership — will continue to propel T-Mobile forward for years to come. This team has redefined what’s possible in wireless and beyond, and the best is yet to come.
T-Mobile also added a ton of new users: 2.3 million postpaid net adds (up 772K from last year), 1 million postpaid phone adds (up 142K), 43K prepaid adds (up 19K), and 560K broadband adds (up 142K). That’s some solid growth across the board.
If you want the numbers, T-Mobile shared its Q3 results. | Image credit – T-Mobile
And yeah, new users mean more revenue but some of that extra revenue might come from the price hikes earlier this year, too. However, there’s real network improvement happening, as well.
T-Mobile shared it was recognized by Opensignal as the 5G Global Winner for Coverage Experience and Global Leader in Reliability, outperforming Verizon and AT&T in several categories. It also ranked #1 among fixed wireless access (FWA) carriers for consistent quality and reliability.
On top of that, Ookla data showed T-Mobile’s fixed wireless home internet as the fastest in the country – with median download speeds nearly 50% faster than the next provider.
And for mobile users, the iPhone 17 apparently performs the best on T-Mobile’s network, with median download speeds almost 90% faster than Verizon and AT&T. Though to be fair, there have also been reports of some network hiccups with the iPhone 17, so not everything’s flawless.
T-Mobile’s Q3 report shows that the company is still growing – not just in mobile, but also in home internet and fiber. The network performance numbers look strong, churn remains low, and more users are joining than leaving, which is a good sign overall.
With Verizon and AT&T expected to share their Q3 numbers, too, it’ll be interesting to see how they frame their own “record quarters.” Because at the end of the day, all three claim to be the best – but what really matters is where you live, what kind of coverage you get there, and what kind of deal makes the most sense for you.
Expansion continues across mobile and home internet
In short, T-Mobile’s steady financial and subscriber growth means more investment in network reliability and performance – good news if you’re already using it, or thinking about switching.
What’s next as the Big Three report their numbers
