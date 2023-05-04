T-Mobile test over its 5G standalone network achieves record setting uplink data speed

T-Mobile, working with networking firm Nokia and chip designer Qualcomm, announced today that it hit an uplink speed faster than 200Mbps during a 5G data call using A technology known as uplink carrier aggregation. And this was done on a "live commercial 5G standalone network" for the first time ever. A standalone 5G network is built on a 5G core allowing users to experience faster upload speeds and super low latency. T-Mobile has the only completed 5G standalone network in the U.S.





According to the nation's second-largest wireless carrier, the uplink speed of 207Mbps was the fastest ever recorded on sub-6GHz spectrum. The faster uplink speeds will allow larger amounts of data to be transmitted from customer devices at a quicker rate which should improve "video livestreaming/calling, gaming and Extended Reality (XR)." Besides using Nokia's networking gear, T-Mobile employed a test smartphone using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System.





A few weeks ago, T-Mobile tried this very same test out in the lab where it achieved similar speeds. Today's announcement deals with the same test conducted on a commercially used 5G standalone network to run the test over conditions that would be more in line with real-life conditions. 5G carrier aggregation allows T-Mobile to combine two channels to increase the bandwidth which in turn delivers faster data speeds.













Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile, said, "T-Mobile has led the industry with 5G standalone since 2020, and we're continuing to drive breakthroughs that advance 5G technology around the globe. We’re building the most advanced 5G network in the world, opening the door for massive innovation and laying the foundation for new capabilities that will transform the world around us."

In the test, T-Mobile said that it merged two 5G channels made up of mid-band spectrum (2.5GHz Ultra Capacity 5G and 1900MHz). The carrier compares this to combining two individual highways and turning them into a super highway that allows traffic to "zoom faster than before." T-Mobile customers with devices that support this technology will start to take advantage of UL (Uplink) 5G carrier aggregation early next year when T-Mobile starts rolling it out.