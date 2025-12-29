Grab the productivity-powerhouse Surface Pro 11 for under $800 as Amazon slashes $400 off
The tablet is perfect if you're looking for a capable Windows-powered machine!
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best tablets on the market.One of the best Windows-powered tablets money can buy is currently a true temptation on Amazon. A third-party seller there has slashed 33% off the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, dropping it below $800. This lets you save a whopping $400 on one of the
Sure, the X Plus chip is less powerful than the X Elite, but it still packs a lot of punch, making the tablet feel snappy and responsive and letting you run demanding apps without issues. And with 16GB of RAM, multitasking should be a breeze.
However, I don’t recommend it if you intend to play heavy games, as it’s not the best choice for that. Its processor is built with ARM architecture, which isn’t supported by many games’ anti-cheat systems. So, they basically won’t run on this tablet.
On the bright side, it’s great for streaming movies and videos. Its 13-inch LCD display boasts a high 2880 x 1920 resolution, delivering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though you’ll be missing out on those deep blacks and high contrast that OLED panels deliver.
Since the Surface Pro 11 comes in a gazillion configurations, I should point out that the model in question is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chipset and rocks 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, and an LCD display. But that shouldn’t discourage you from snagging one for $400 off, as it packs a tremendous amount of value even in this configuration.
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Sure, the X Plus chip is less powerful than the X Elite, but it still packs a lot of punch, making the tablet feel snappy and responsive and letting you run demanding apps without issues. And with 16GB of RAM, multitasking should be a breeze.
However, I don’t recommend it if you intend to play heavy games, as it’s not the best choice for that. Its processor is built with ARM architecture, which isn’t supported by many games’ anti-cheat systems. So, they basically won’t run on this tablet.
On the bright side, it’s great for streaming movies and videos. Its 13-inch LCD display boasts a high 2880 x 1920 resolution, delivering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though you’ll be missing out on those deep blacks and high contrast that OLED panels deliver.
So, should you get the Surface Pro 11 with this deal? Well, I believe you definitely should, especially if you’re looking for a capable tablet that runs on Windows and can double as a laptop the moment you attach a keyboard to it. It may not be the absolute best version of the device, but this model ticks the boxes on all the important fronts. It's a great choice for those who don’t want to spend $1,000+ but still want a speedy slate for work. Therefore, if it feels like the best choice for you, act fast and get one for $400 off today!
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