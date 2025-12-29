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Grab the productivity-powerhouse Surface Pro 11 for under $800 as Amazon slashes $400 off

The tablet is perfect if you're looking for a capable Windows-powered machine!

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A Surface Pro 11 on a white background.
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One of the best Windows-powered tablets money can buy is currently a true temptation on Amazon. A third-party seller there has slashed 33% off the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, dropping it below $800. This lets you save a whopping $400 on one of the best tablets on the market.

Since the Surface Pro 11 comes in a gazillion configurations, I should point out that the model in question is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chipset and rocks 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, and an LCD display. But that shouldn’t discourage you from snagging one for $400 off, as it packs a tremendous amount of value even in this configuration.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (33%)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11, equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, is now $400 off on Amazon. That price drop brings it to under $800, making it a strong value for anyone who wants a powerhouse machine with fast performance and sharp visuals. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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Sure, the X Plus chip is less powerful than the X Elite, but it still packs a lot of punch, making the tablet feel snappy and responsive and letting you run demanding apps without issues. And with 16GB of RAM, multitasking should be a breeze.

However, I don’t recommend it if you intend to play heavy games, as it’s not the best choice for that. Its processor is built with ARM architecture, which isn’t supported by many games’ anti-cheat systems. So, they basically won’t run on this tablet.

On the bright side, it’s great for streaming movies and videos. Its 13-inch LCD display boasts a high 2880 x 1920 resolution, delivering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though you’ll be missing out on those deep blacks and high contrast that OLED panels deliver.

So, should you get the Surface Pro 11 with this deal? Well, I believe you definitely should, especially if you’re looking for a capable tablet that runs on Windows and can double as a laptop the moment you attach a keyboard to it. It may not be the absolute best version of the device, but this model ticks the boxes on all the important fronts. It's a great choice for those who don’t want to spend $1,000+ but still want a speedy slate for work. Therefore, if it feels like the best choice for you, act fast and get one for $400 off today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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